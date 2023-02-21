Texas City’s Glenn Parker shoots between Goose Creek Memorial’s Dekadrian Wise, left, and Isiah Charles during the second quarter of a Bi-Dsitrict Playoff game at Clear Lake High School in Houston on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
Texas City’s Jordan Washington goes up for a shot while being guarded by Goose Creek Memorial’s Gage Marshall during the first quarter of a Bi-Dsitrict Playoff game at Clear Lake High School in Houston on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
Goose Creek Memorial’s Tavion Gaddis shoots a fall-away jumper against Texas City’s Clovis McCain Jr. during the third quarter of a Bi-Dsitrict Playoff game at Clear Lake High School in Houston on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
Texas City’s Glenn Parker, right, and Goose Creek Memorial’s Dekadrian Wise fight for a rebound during the second quarter of a Bi-Dsitrict Playoff game at Clear Lake High School in Houston on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
Goose Creek Memorial’s Brian Samuel defends a pass intended for Texas City’s Kason Smith on Tuesday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Goose Creek Memorial’s Tavion Gaddis looks to shoot against Texas City’s Clovis McCain Jr. on Tuesday.
A game of hot and cold streaks for both teams came down to the final buzzer, as the Texas City Stings fell just short in a 58-56 Region III-5A bi-district playoff result against the Goose Creek Memorial Patriots on Tuesday night at Clear Lake’s Krueger Field House.
“I thought they got a lot more easy shots than we did,” Texas City head boys basketball coach Chris Mason said. “From the beginning to the end, I thought they played a little bit harder. We played in spurts. It always boils down to players making plays. They made plays, tough layups, and we missed some easy shots.”
The hot hand of Jordan Washington, who went 3-for-3 on 3-pointers in the final 5:34 of the fourth quarter, helped the Stings keep pace with GCM down the stretch.
Behind 58-56, Texas City’s defense forced two turnovers in the last seconds of the contest for two chances to tie or win the game but came up just short on each possession.
After Texas City raced out to a 6-0 lead in the game’s first 40 seconds, the Patriots caught fire, shooting 4-for-5 on 3-pointers in the first quarter to lead 20-11 going into the second frame.
GCM’s scorching shooting froze over in the second quarter, though, as Texas City’s defense only allowed two made free throws and nothing else to take a 28-22 advantage into the halftime break.
GCM’s offense awoke from its slumber in the third quarter, closing the gap to 33-32 and then rattling off a 9-0 run led by six points from sharpshooter Tavion Gaddis. The Patriots were ahead 45-39 at the end of the third quarter to set the stage for the razor-close finish.
“We played lackadaisical in the third quarter and found ourselves having to dig ourselves out of a hole,” Mason said.
Gaddis and Dekadrian Wise scored 17 points apiece to lead GCM to the win. Diamon Maloney added eight points and eight rebounds.
In the final game of his standout Stings career, Clovis McCain led Texas City with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Anson Robinson Jr. tallied 14 points and nine rebounds, while Glenn Parker kicked in 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Texas City graduates just four seniors — albeit one very key one in McCain, along with Eric O’Valle, Camden Jordan and Jaylon Yell — from the 2022-23 squad.
“I’m not the easiest person to play for, so if you can make it with me for four years, there’s something to be said,” Mason said.
