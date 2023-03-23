Nineteen seconds into the bi-district matchup between Goose Creek Memorial and Friendswood, the Patriots' Carlos Gonzales found the back of the net to give GCM a 1-0 lead — one they would not relinquish on the way to a 3-0 victory on their home field.
The District 17-5A Champions controlled the tempo all night and held a decisive advantage in possession.
Mustang goalie Frankie Barone was busy throughout the match. Barone kept the Mustangs close with numerous saves, including a miraculous denial at point blank range midway through the first half.
Friendswood had their best opportunity at the 16-minute mark, but a Diego Henriquez header was snagged by Patriot goalie Max Gonzales.
In the final 10 minutes of the half, the Mustangs gained momentum, pressuring the GCM defense. Rhys Baker sailed a shot over the crossbar to end the Mustang threat.
Carlos Gonzales scored the game's second goal at the 3:20 mark off the touch from Michael Muratallia to give the Patriots a 2-0 lead at the half.
The second half was much of the same, as GCM controlled the tempo and their suffocating defense stifled the Friendswood attack.
Carlos Gonzales completed the hat trick with a rocket from 25 yards out with 13:51 to play for the final tally.
With the result, Friendswood's season comes to an end after a fourth-place finish in District 18 5A. Goose Creek Memorial advances to the area round, and will play the winner of Houston Madison and Fort Bend Terry next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.