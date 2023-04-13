WILLIS
Friendswood will send two representatives to the University Interscholastic League Class 5A state tennis tournament after recording impressive second-place showings Thursday at the Region III-5A Championships at Blythe Calfee Tennis Center.
Heading to San Antonio on April 25-26 will be the Mustangs’ Maadhvi Bhojani in girls singles and Ethan Eberhardt/Michael Lanni in boys doubles.
“Honestly I didn’t know what was going to happen,” Friendswood head coach David Cook said afterwards. “I thought Maadhvi would for sure be our best bet, her being seeded second and having the second highest UTR (Universal Tennis Rating). But you never know.”
After collecting a pair of easy wins on Wednesday, the three Mustangs continued their winning ways with straight-set semifinal victories.
Bhojani, seeded No. 2, had little problem knocking off Austin Travis’ No. 3-seeded Alexander Ynfante, 6-3, 6-0.
But in the final, Bhojani dropped a hard fought 6-1, 7-5 decision to Austin Liberal Arts and Science Academy’s top-seeded Sanwi Sarode.
As for Eberhardt/Lanni, the No. 3 seeds pulled off a nailbiting 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-3) upset of College Station’s No. 2-seeded Ford Elizondo/Zach Smith in their semifinal bout.
“That was a big win,” Cook said of the two-set thriller. “But I don’t think we were ever behind in either tiebreaker. I felt like we were winning the whole time, even when we were down 5-2 in the second set.”
Eberhardt/Lanni later lost to LASA’s No. 1-seeded Ted Gershon/William Gu in the championship match, 6-2, 6-0.
“LASA, their guys are superstars,” Cook said. “They hit the tar out of the ball. They earned everything against us. They’ll win state.”
Luckily for both Friendswood, entries there was no playback match needed in either event.
Meanwhile, all but two of the Mustangs’ 10 regional entries won their first-round matchups before succumbing in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.
In the boys’ singles, Thomas Arboleda and Tyler Nelson each cruised to wins, Arboleda defeating Georgetown’s Michael Shehan, 6-3, 6-3, and Nelson beating Waco’s Daniel Garner, 6-3, 6-0.
But later, Arboleda fell victim to LASA’s No. 2-seeded Rishi Rajesh, 6-3, 6-0, and Nelson lost to Austin McCallum’s No. 3-seeded Andrew Lavine, 6-1, 6-0.
Friendswood’s other boys doubles entry, Jacob Smiley/Yan Terekhin, easily won their opener against Barbers Hill’s Josh Martinez/Bo Rhodes, 6-2, 6-0, only to be eliminated by Pflugerville Connally’s No. 4-seeded Hoai Le/Ethan To-Pham, 6-1, 6-2.
The Mustang girls’ doubles teams of No. 3-seeded Fiona Fuke/Audrey Tang and Bella Benson/Neela Juarez bagged straight-set victories before bowing out.
Fuke/Tang defeated Nederland’s Angelyn Dinh/Evelyn Medina, 6-1, 6-1, then lost a heartbreaker to LASA’s Helena Donovan/Sophia Porter, 6-4, 2-6, 6-1.
Benson/Juarez also soared against Carnegie’s Rachel Gubbay/Sofia Skaria, 6-0, 6-2, before suffering a disappointing 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 fate to College Station A&M Consolidated’s No. 4-seeded Kate Catalena/Alyssa Tran.
“We had chances to win that first set,” Cook said of Benson/Juarez. “I was extremely proud of them.”
Friendswood’s lone first-round survivor in mixed doubles was Nandini Bhojani/Sebastian Leiman, 6-4, 6-1 victors over Houston Carnegie’s Nidhi Gupta/Alen Polatbekov.
Bhojani/Leiman then lost to Richmond Foster’s No. 2-seeded Andrea Delgado/Sebastian Delgado, 6-2, 6-1.
“I kinda felt like we could qualify one probably, two maybe and three hopefully,” Cook said. “We got two.”
