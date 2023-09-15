IOWA COLONY
Finding big plays wasn’t a problem, but a lack of consistency on offense caused struggles for Friendswood’s football team, as the Mustangs dropped a 20-17 decision against the Manvel Mavericks in District 10-5A-I action Friday night at Freedom Field.
“Right now, we can make the big plays; I think chopping up the game and being able to sustain some drives (is key),” said Friendswood head football coach Jordan Johnson, whose Mustang offense got nearly half of its 223 total yards on the night on two long touchdowns. “We’re a couple drives away right now from being pretty special, and that’s something we’re working toward, and that’s something we’ll eventually accomplish.”
“We fight really hard on defense, and our guys fly around and make plays, and they do it for 48 minutes and believe in each other,” Johnson added. “I’m really proud of that.”
While shutting Friendswood out in the second half, Manvel’s offense, which had its own struggles, got the go-ahead score on a 9-yard touchdown run by Patrick Lewis with 1:29 remaining in the third quarter to end an eight-play, 74-yard drive.
A defensive stand deep in Manvel territory gave the Mustangs great starting field position at the Mavs’ 40-yard line with 44 seconds remaining in the game for a final chance to potentially win or tie the game.
However, a sack from Jalen Charles stymied the drive, and a final deep pass came achingly close, just glancing off the receiver’s fingertips as time expired.
A see-saw first half saw the Mustangs holding a 17-13 edge at the halftime intermission.
Landon Davis snagged an interception and returned it 52 yards to the Manvel 7-yard line to set up Friendswood’s first score, with kicker Reagan Rudolph — who was 2-for-2 on her extra-point kicks, as well — splitting the uprights on a 21-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
The Mavericks took a 6-3 lead at the 9:37 mark of the second quarter, capping an 11-play, 62-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown run by Dillon Boone, but the Mustangs quickly struck back on the second play of their ensuing possession with a 64-yard TD pass connection from Brock Foster to Adam Buffington to go back ahead 10-6.
Manvel then marched 56 yards on six plays — sparked by a 22-yard pass from Romin Seymour to Lewis and a 27-yard screen catch and run from Jerry Sweeting — and concluded the drive with an 8-yard TD run by Boone for a 13-10 lead at the 7:16 mark of the second quarter.
A fake QB keeper turned pass saw Foster hit an open Noah Abebe, and the burly H-back rumbled for a 37-yard TD for the 17-13 tally with 3:37 left in the second quarter.
Boone was a steady force on the ground for the Mavericks, totaling 137 yards and two TDs on 26 carries. Big tight end Kade Caton was Manvel’s leading receiver with 63 yards on five catches.
Buffington had 113 receiving yards and a TD on three catches to highlight Friendswood’s offensive stats.
Up next, the Mustangs (2-2 overall, 1-1 in District 10-5A-I) will be back on the road 7 p.m. next Friday for a game against Richmond Foster at Traylor Stadium in Rosenberg.
“Before we move onto Foster, we have to get Monday right in practice,” Johnson said. “There are some things we need to work on as a program that we can’t do right now, but we will be able to do. And when we can do those things, it’s going to make a big difference.”
