Junior forward Christian Gomez’s early brace and a buzzer-to-buzzer all around solid effort led the Friendswood Mustangs boys soccer squad to their first District 18-5A win of the new season, as they etched a 2-0 decision Tuesday night at Henry Winston Stadium over their cross-county rival Texas City Stings.
“We got a clean sheet, took advantage of some opportunities early and didn’t just sit back; we kept going at them,” said Friendswood head boys soccer coach Stephen Peter, whose team improved to 1-0-3 in league play.
Friendswood came out the aggressor Tuesday with sophomore midfielder Rory Wilson taking a shot on goal in the match’s third minute before Gomez got the Mustangs on the scoreboard in the seventh minute with the first of his two goals on the night.
A corner kick in the 10th minute nearly got Friendswood on the scoreboard again, as did a pair of shots at the goal by Wilson in the 13th minute. The Mustangs didn’t have to wait long for another opportunity, this time cashing in with Gomez gathering his own deflected shot and booting the rebound into the back of the Stings net for the score.
While that would close the book on the scoring, Friendswood continued to press hard throughout the match with a couple of shots just off target and a shot on goal stopped in the second half.
The Mustangs defense did a good job of limiting the Stings to very few scoring opportunities. Texas City’s best chance at a goal came in the 15th minute on a set piece, but senior starting goalkeeper Nick LeBlanc made a nice save and also corralled a couple more good saves in the first half before he was relieved by fellow senior goalkeeper Frankie Barone in the second half.
Led by the back line of seniors John Allan, Logan Fischer and Adam Shafer, Texas City was kept quiet in the second half as the defensive group closed out the shutout.
“Every year, we hang our hats on defense,” Peter said.
The victory was huge for the district championship aspirations of the Mustangs, who entered Tuesday’s match as 18-5A’s only undefeated team but only sat in fifth place with their first three matches ending in draws.
“(Texas City) had just beaten Angleton on Saturday, so it was going to be a big game.” Peter said. “We finished, which we’ve struggled with the last three games.”
Both teams return to District 18-5A action 7:30 p.m. Friday, as Friendswood travels to Manvel and Texas City hosts Santa Fe.
“All seven teams in this district on any given night can win a game,” Peter said. “It’s just a matter of if someone doesn’t show up, you’re going to get beat. So, we’ve got to be ready to play each and every night. … It’s going to be a grind, but that’s good. If we get in (the playoffs), we will have deserved it.”
