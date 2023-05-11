Friendswood set the tone with one big swing of the bat on Thursday night as the state-ranked Mustangs dropped Houston Milby 9-1 in the first game of a best-of-three Region III-5A area series at Goose Creek Memorial High School.
The one swing came courtesy of Collin Goolsby, who hit a three-run homer off Buffaloes ace Arthur Perez in the top of the first inning, giving Friendswood all it needed, as Easton Tumis also pitched six innings of one-run ball, striking out eight.
"That was our plan," said Mustangs coach Cory Benavides. "We were hoping we could get on him early because he's a very good pitcher."
Milby scored its only run in the bottom of the first, but Friendswood responded with an RBI double from Dawson Hinson in the second before an error plated Boots Landry in the third to give the Mustangs a 5-1 lead.
Landry added an RBI double in the fourth while a wild pitch and a two-run single from Goolsby in the top of the sixth provided extra insurance.
Benavides was pleased with how his team consistently produced lengthy plate appearances against the Buffaloes as Friendswood delivered a stream of hits with either two strikes or two out.
"We hung in there and fought," he said. "We got a lot of good pitches to hit late in counts. That's a testament to our guys."
Friendswood will give the ball to Houston Rhodes as the Mustangs look to complete the series sweep at 7 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.