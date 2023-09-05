It sounds simple enough, but often times seeing must precede believing.
“I’ve told them that if we play our game, we can play with anyone in the region,” Friendswood head volleyball coach Sarah Paulk said.
Powered by that belief in themselves, the Lady Mustangs saw a potential showdown between two of Region III-5A’s best turn into a one-sided affair in their favor, as Friendswood handily defended its home floor Tuesday night with a 25-12, 25-16, 25-19 sweep of the Richmond Foster Lady Falcons.
“There’s a definite difference in their energy and intensity,” Paulk said about her team, winners of seven of their last nine matches — including a win over top-rated Region III-5A Fulshear — since shaking off a disappointing result against Pearland two weeks ago.
A relentless Friendswood squad didn’t trail in either of the first two sets of the match, jumping out to 9-2 leads and never allowing Foster to get closer than a three-point deficit afterward in both frames.
In fact, the Lady Mustangs made an emphatic early statement in the match by closing out the first set with nine unanswered points, led by three kills from Taliah Benson (including set point).
The Lady Falcons hustled to hang close in the second set, but Friendswood put together another strong finish, ending the set on a 5-1 run fueled by a big block and two kills from Preslee Alaniz.
Foster led the third set 9-8, but the Lady Mustangs used an 8-2 run sparked by a Benson kill and an ace from Jordyn Sims and ended with a kill from Isabella Thompson to restore control over the match.
Friendswood saw its lead chipped down to 20-17 later in the third set, but a Sims kill and an ace from Haley Patton helped the Lady Mustangs score four straight points to get to match point, with an errant Foster hit ending the contest.
Leading Friendswood to victory were Nadi’Ya Shelby (16 kills), Benson (eight kills), Patton (14 digs), Thompson (three blocks) and Caroline Adams (39 assists, eight digs).
Now, the Lady Mustangs turn their attention to their goal of winning the program’s first district title since the 2020 season when their District 18-5A campaign begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday back at home against the Ball High Lady Tors, who were 25-19, 25-12, 25-20 winners over Fort Bend Kempner on Tuesday.
“Our goal is to win district and to play as good as we can to get ready for playoffs and to not take anybody lightly,” Paulk said.
