Christa Williams humbly admits she’s blessed with a rock-solid 1-2 punch at the top of her Friendswood High School softball lineup.
Updated: April 28, 2023 @ 10:33 pm
Baileigh Burtis and Nevaeh Cason have been dynamite all season for the Lady Mustangs and they put their prowess on display again on Friday night in Game 2 of a best-of-three playoff series with Goose Creek Memorial.
The duo combined to reach base eight times, scored five runs and produced five hits as Friendswood easily swept GCM out of the Region III-5A bi-district tourney with a 10-0 victory in five innings.
“When they’re clicking we’re tough,” said Williams, whose club will enter next week’s area round at 23-9. “Nevaeh, Burt … they’ve led us all year and they’re doing it right.’’
Burtis, a junior, smoked the first pitch in the bottom of the first inning for a long double, the first of her four hits, while Cason, a sophomore, got on base three times with hard hit balls which produced Lady Patriot errors.
And Cason’s fourth at-bat — an infield single — plated Burtis with the game-winning tally via the 10-run rule. Burtis lashed a two-out, RBI double to make it 9-0 and advanced to third on an overthrow.
Cason, a speedy left-hander, bounced to third base, but easily beat the throw to first as Burtis raced home with the game-winner.
“They’re just tough. But that’s with any team. Table setters. That’s why they call them that,” Williams said. “And I’ve got two really good ones and I’m very, very lucky.”
Friendswood, which won its 12th straight game, barreled up and stung the ball on each of its 10 hits, including two more lasers off the bat of Charleigh Esparza.
The hard-hitting sophomore catcher one-hopped the left-field wall and drove in Burtis and Cason with a double in the first and added a line drive RBI single in the second, finishing with six RBI in two games.
Lainie Schaefer knocked in a pair of runs with a groundout and a single while Chloe Aldrich added a run-scoring single.
“They just hit the ball really well and really hard,’’ Williams said of her lineup. “Charleigh Esparza was on fire the entire series. To be honest I feel like our whole team has really turned a corner here.
“They’ve worked really, really hard and so it’s nice to see it all start to click a little bit.”
