Janelle Wilson threw a five-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts to guide Friendswood to a 2-0 win over Barbers Hill in the opening game of their Region III-5A quarterfinal series on Thursday at Deer Park.
The series moves to Goose Creek Memorial for Game 2 at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Friendswood become just the second team to shut out Barbers Hill, which had been averaging close to seven runs a game.
The Lady Eagles had eight baserunners in the contest but were unable to move any of them past second.
"Nell threw really well tonight," Friendswood coach Christa Yates said. "We played some good defense and came out on top. It's only one game, so we'll see how the rest of it goes."
Single runs in the first and third innings were all the offensive support Wilson needed.
The Mustang senior proved to be toughest the in pressure situations. She used strikeouts to strand runners on first and second in three different innings.
"(Barbers Hill) is a really good hitting team, so you have to be smart," Yates said. "I thought Nell did a really good job of balancing."
It was a night of frustration for Lady Eagles hitters, as they ended up 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position with six strikeouts.
Wilson's ability to change speeds and place pitches where she wanted to kept Barbers Hill off balance.
A prime example was the top of the second when the Lady Eagles used a walk and a base hit by Kamryn Bishop to put its first two batters on base.
Wilson struck out the next two Lady Eagles and then got a pop fly to end the threat. She had a least one strikeout in every inning.
"(Wilson) has come a long way," Yates said. "It's been a great ride with her. Seeing the mental strength that she has is a tribute to her hard work."
Friendswood was quick to back Wilson up by pushing across a run in the first.
Baileigh Burtis led off with a base hit and advanced on a one-out bunt single from Charleigh Esparza. Both moved into scoring position on a wild pitch.
Wilson helped her own cause with a sacrifice fly to right.
No. 9 hitter Lola Widner doubled the Friendswood lead with a home run over the wall in left-center to open the third.
Barbers Hill has been in this situation before. The Lady Eagles dropped the first game of their bi-district series against Angleton before coming back to take the next two by a combined score of 20-6.
"Barbers Hill is seasoned and has been doing this for a really long time," Yates said. "It's nice to get one, but we've got to get one more."
