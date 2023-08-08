The Friendswood Lady Mustangs enter the new volleyball season as a top team to watch in 2023, but they learned quickly that status doesn’t mean they’ll just steamroll opponents.
Indeed, the Lady Mustangs faced a stiff challenge from a scrappy Lady Gators squad in Tuesday’s regular season-opening match at Dickinson High School, but ultimately prevailed for a 25-18, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21 victory.
“We had to work for every single point,” Friendswood head volleyball coach Sarah Paulk said. “They did a great job on the other side; they wanted it, and had a lot of heart and hustle. It shows you that no one is going to give you anything.”
The Lady Mustangs took control of a close first set when Nadi’Ya Shelby and Isabella Thompson teamed up to score four unanswered points to break open a 15-15 tie. Friendswood then closed it out on a 6-2 scoring spurt, with Meghan Donoughue’s kill providing the set point.
Friendswood trailed by six at three different points of the second set, including after a Keely Anderson kill put Dickinson ahead 18-12, but were able to battle all the way back to take a 2-0 set lead in the match. With the Lady Gators holding a 22-19 lead, the Lady Mustangs rattled off six unanswered points to win the set, capped by another clinching kill from Donoughue.
Dickinson was able to hold onto its early lead in the third set and never trailed. Friendswood trimmed a 24-21 deficit to 24-23 late, but Caryss Magliolo put the set away with a kill.
“The difference in the second and the third set is we stayed aggressive until the end,” Dickinson head volleyball coach Kati Farias said. “We were there point-for-point with them. We did a good job of taking care of the ball, and our defense was all over the place.”
In the deciding fourth set, the Lady Mustangs’ final turning point came when a kill from Taliah Benson, back-to-back aces from Carolne Adams and a kill from Preslee Alaniz sent a 12-12 tied score into a 16-12 Friendswood advantage. Match point came courtesy of a kill from Alaniz.
“We were down in almost every set and still fought back and came through with the win, which is not easy to do — especially when Dickinson is playing as hard as they do,” Paulk said.
Turning in top performances for the Lady Mustangs were Shelby (17 kills), Alaniz (10 kills), Donoghue (17 assists, 11 digs, three aces), Adams (26 assists, three aces), Thompson (five blocks) and Haley Patton (15 digs).
Leading the Lady Gators in the kills department were Samantha Loyd with 14 and Caroline Boone with 11, while Anderson tallied 32 assists.
Up next, both teams turn to tournament play. Friendswood will make the short trip to test the deep waters of the annual Pearland tournament, while Dickinson heads out to the Austin area for a tourney hosted by Westwood High School.
