Two mighty swings in the first inning immediately established the authority for Friendswood’s softball squad.
After Charleigh Esparza’s majestic two-home run gave the Lady Mustangs a fast 2-0, first-inning lead on Goose Creek Memorial, Janelle Wilson stepped in and on the very next pitch, sent a missile over the centerfield wall to make it 3-0.
The Lady Patriots did not stand much of a chance from that point on as Friendswood walked away from Game 1 of their Region III-5A bi-district series with a 7-0 victory Thursday at GCM. Game 2 of the best-of-3 matchup will be played at 6:30 Friday night at Friendswood.
The Lady Mustangs improved to 22-9 with their 11th consecutive victory and 16th in their last 17 starts.
“I thought we started off early, swinging the bats really well,’’ said Christa Williams, the Lady Mustangs head coach. “I just felt like we had a good approach, so that was the main thing I saw tonight.
“The energy was good from the jump and we just came out and took care of business.”
Esparza, who finished with three extra-base hits, gave Friendswood another run in the third when she doubled home Nevaeh Cason, who led off with an infield single and stole second to get into scoring position.
In the fourth, Esparza was again involved after getting hit by a pitch to open the frame. Courtesy runner Julia Hopkins later came home on Chloe Aldrich’s two-out RBI single, her second hit of the contest.
The Lady Mustangs closed the door on the Lady Patriots with the bottom end of the lineup as Kira Sarabia opened with a long double off the left-field wall. Lola Widner, the No. 9 hitter, then reached on an error by GCM center fielder Kate Strawn, pushing Sarabia across the plate.
One batter later, after Widner advanced to third on a passed ball, Baileigh Burtis brought her home with a run-scoring fly ball.
Janelle Wilson kept the Lady Patriots (13-13-2) in check for seven innings, allowing only a fourth-inning single to Morgan Holdren while striking out 12, including all three Lady Patriot batters in the bottom of the seventh.
“Overall, I’m happy with the way we played tonight,” Williams said. “Janelle’s just Janelle. Studly. I just don’t have any words for her. She’s really, really blossomed this year. She’s always been good, but she’s really put this team on her back and done an amazing job as a leader.”
