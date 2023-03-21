SANTA FE
Baseball can be a funny game.
Friendswood logged four hits. Santa Fe managed four hits.
The top-ranked Mustangs, though, made theirs count.
Behind two early solo home runs and a late two-run, seeing-eye single, Friendswood improved to 3-0 in District 18-5A with a scrappy 4-0 victory over the Indians on Tuesday night.
“There are two places in this district, here and G-Ball, where it’s very hard to win,” said Cory Benavides, the Mustangs’ head coach. “They’re very well coached, and they bring everything out of their players. It’s always nice to come down here and get a win.”
But it was a struggle for offense as both starting pitchers — Easton Tumis of Friendswood and Brice Smith of Santa Fe — were tough throughout the tight-fisted contest.
Smith, a slick left-hander, gave up a solo homer to Mustang No. 9 hitter Dawson Hinson, who crushed a shot over the left field fence in the third inning.
After giving up a fourth-inning single to Peyton Adams, who was wiped out by a double-play, Friendswood went long ball again in the fifth as Collin Goolsby lofted a fly ball into left-center, which took off in the strong winds and sailed over the fence for a 2-0 lead.
Having thrown just 78 pitches through six innings, Smith then ran into some bad luck as the Mustangs turned a walk, a hit batter, a stolen base and a wild pitch into runners on second and third with two outs.
Adams came through again with a spinning infield hit, which the Indians couldn’t collect, as Hinson (hit-by-pitch) and Kyle Lockhart (walk) scored to make it 4-0.
“I thought we barreled up some balls right to kids,” Benavides said. “I think we did OK, and that’s all we could ask for. (Smith) is a good pitcher and they’ve got a great pitching coach. All I asked is we battle, and we did.”
In the victory, Tumis struck out nine before Eli Hansen came on in the seventh for a 12-pitch save.
“We wasted a good performance; I know that because Brice threw really well,’’ said Ronnie Wulf, Santa Fe’s head coach. “They hit two of them, but up to that point it was just 2-0, and we’re still in the game.”
Lucas Dunn stroked two singles, while Kyeler Thompson and Braden Castle each had a singles for the Indians (1-2 in District 18-5A), who left eight runners on base, including two apiece in the first, fourth and fifth innings.
With the new district schedule format where teams play each other in the same week, Santa Fe will travel to Friendswood on Friday night for another meeting.
“We just have to find a way to put a bat on the ball. We’ve been struggling with that,” Wulf said. “We’ll probably see another guy throwing close to that speed, so we’ve got to figure it out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.