Friendswood went looking for plays and made just enough.
Santa Fe, meanwhile, is merely looking for answers.
The Lady Mustangs took a huge step toward locking down a District 18-5A softball championship with a 4-2 win over the rival Lady Indians on Tuesday.
The tightly-played, intense game featured a little bit of everything — lots of strikeouts and walks, key errors, and timely hitting.
It was the kind of contest that keeps coaches on edge.
“Heart failure. Every time we play them, it’s something like this, and to be honest, our entire district has been like this,” said Christa Yates, Friendswood’s head coach. “The district is super, super hard and they are a great team.”
“I just thought there were key moments in the game, and of course, Janelle (Wilson) threw well, but we executed, like Macie Linebarger coming in, putting a bunt down. She did her job.”
With the victory, the Lady Mustangs improved to 8-1 in 18-5A play, while the Lady Indians dropped to 7-3 with a third district loss in their last four starts.
“The past four games, we’ve had some adversity. In the end, it all comes down to execution,” said Andrew Whittington, Santa Fe’s head coach. “We haven’t executed well. Our pitcher has pitched her butt off, she’s kept us in games, but our approach at the plate, we just didn’t execute.”
Friendswood carried a 1-0 lead into the sixth, riding Nevaeh Cason’s second-inning RBI single along with the pitching of Wilson, who struck out 10 to go with six walks.
The Lady Mustangs then pushed across an unearned run in the sixth and two more runs in the seventh as Chloe Aldrich’s run-scoring single, coupled with another Santa Fe error, made the difference.
Brooklyn Spencer’s two-run single in the seventh produced the sole offense for the Lady Indians, who stranded nine baserunners.
Sidne Peters, Santa Fe’s pitching ace, also fanned 10, but she also uncorked three wild pitches and four walks.
Up next for the Lady Mustangs is a Friday home date with Texas City, while the Lady Indians will use a Friday bye this week before traveling to Texas City next Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.