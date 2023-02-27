FRIENDSWOOD
An extensive search ended with bringing a Friendswood High School alumnus home, as the Friendswood ISD board of trustees Monday night hired Denton Guyer offensive coordinator Jordan Johnson to be its new athletic director and head coach.
“I’m extremely process-oriented,” said Johnson, whose two-year contract was approved by the school board in a 6-0 vote. “Of course, I set goals, but I do my best not to look too far ahead and instead control what I can control. As far as a leadership style, it’s all about developing others to be the best versions of themselves possible.”
Johnson returns to Friendswood on the heels of a three-year stint at state powerhouse Guyer, where he served as the team’s offensive coordinator. Before then, he was a wide receivers coach at Rockwall, where he coached for six years.
Guyer’s football team reached the Class 6A state semifinals in all three of Johnson’s seasons there, with a state championship appearance in 2021. The teams at Rockwall had playoff wins in all six of Johnson’s seasons there, including a state semifinal run in 2019.
“One thing that can be true of any program is just the importance of having a process that you really believe in, and being an effective communicator of what that process looks like and getting your guys to buy into that on a daily basis,” Johnson said.
“Not all schools are the same, so that’ll look a little different at Friendswood,” he added. “Getting there and figuring out what that program needs and what that process looks like, that’s the job of the coaching staff.”
A 2009 Friendswood High School graduate, Johnson’s Mustangs football career was cut short by injuries, but he also played baseball for the school. Johnson attended college at Angelina Junior College and LSU following high school.
“It means the world,” Johnson said of coming back to Friendswood. “When I was growing up and going through FISD, there were just so many people that made a difference in my life.
“The thought of going back and serving the Friendswood community as AD and head football coach is a dream come true for me, and I can’t wait for my wife to come there and meet everybody,” Johnson added. “It feels right.’
Johnson succeeds former athletic director and head football coach Robert Koopmann, who officially retired in January after a 38-year coaching career — the past 29 years of which were spent at Friendswood and 11 of those years as AD and head football coach.
Following Koopmann’s retirement announcement in November, a Friendswood ISD hiring committee was formed, and in addition to sifting through resumes and engaging in community outreach about the job opening, a leadership profile was created.
“He checked all the boxes for us, which made it a unanimous decision for our committee,” Friendswood ISD Superintendent Thad Roher said. “For him to come back to a place that’s been a big part of his life, I think, is a big deal for him and for us.”
Johnson is scheduled to attend next week’s Friendswood ISD school board meeting, and his official first day on the job is slated for March 20. Johnson, 32, is married to his wife Madeline Johnson and said Friendswood is a great place for them to begin a family.
“I have a huge list of people that I love and appreciate in Friendswood, and one thing I’m most excited about is just for that list to grow,” Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.