A measured confidence and rock-solid team chemistry have helped the Friendswood Lady Mustangs golf team reach rarified air in the program’s history as the five-some now readies to take on the UIL Golf State Tournament next month.
Updated: April 28, 2023 @ 10:33 pm
With their third-place finish at the recent regional tournament in Conroe, Lady Mustangs junior Mary Kerr, sophomore Trinity Bosely, senior Kamden Estlinbaum, junior Abby Permenter and sophomore Mary Scheschuk became the first Friendswood girls golf team to qualify for state in 33 years.
“We probably played our best tournament of the year,” said Friendswood head golf coach Scott Smith, who also noted the team won the five of the nine tournaments they played in leading up to regionals, including the district tournament and a number of Class 6A-heavy tournaments.
“They’re really close,” Smith said. “They hold each other accountable, they’re really competitive.”
Kerr will be making a return to the White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown — which tends to bring a larger audience than most high school tournaments — after qualifying as an individual last year, and she once again led the team at regionals this season, carding scores of 75 and 73 to finish second place as an individual on the leaderboard.
“I don’t really get intimidated by the crowds,” said Kerr, who has broken her own school record multiple times, boasting a lowest single-round score of 68. “I definitely like the team aspect, though. It’s overrated to go as an individual.”
“I’m looking forward to being together as a team and traveling together,” Scheschuk said about going to state. “It’s going to be fun team bonding.”
The Lady Mustangs squad has already formed a strong team culture with a trip to state set to only bolster that attribute that have made them one of the state’s top teams, Bosely said.
“We all work really hard, and we put in a lot of time preparing for regionals, and now for state,” Bosely said.
“That, and our friendship has grown a lot more,” Estlinbaum added. “We can get together on the weekends and practice more, but not see it as practice.”
The Class 5A UIL Girls Golf State Tournament is slated for May 15-16 at the White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown.
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews
Sports Editor
