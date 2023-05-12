BAYTOWN
Trailing 4-1 after an uncharacteristic defensive mistake, there was still no sign of panic from Friendswood. Instead, the Mustangs kept calm before unloading an offensive barrage that ended Houston Milby's baseball season on Friday night.
The Mustangs responded with 16 unanswered runs in the bottom of the third and fourth innings and rolled to a 17-4 mercy rule rout of the Buffaloes to sweep the best-of-three Region III-5A area round series at Goose Creek Memorial High School.
"There was a calm demeanor," said Friendswood coach Cory Benavides when he replaced starting pitcher Houston Rhodes in the top of the third. "I wasn't going to yell at them. I just needed them to be calm, and that's the confidence they have in themselves."
Rhodes allowed just two hits, but a defensive lapse led to a pair of runs in the top of the first before Arthur Perez's opposite field homer gave Milby a 4-1 lead and cheers of "overrated" from the Buffaloes crowd.
Milby's fanbase would regret those chants as the Mustangs scored nine times in the bottom of the third, with the key hit being an RBI triple from Blake Encarncion that was followed by a run-scoring single from Peyton Adams and an RBI double from Ayden Pearcy to give Friendswood a 10-4 lead.
The offensive frenzy continued in the bottom of the fourth. Ryan Duncan blasted a three-run homer to left before Boots Landry's bases-clearing triple and Dane Perry's sacrifice fly finally put the finishing touches on the Mustangs' win.
"That's a testament to them," Benavides said of his lineup, which finished with 10 hits. "We were kind of off in the first and second innings, but we made a small adjustment, and it paid off."
Friendswood will next play Barbers Hill, which swept Richmond Foster in its area-round series Friday, in the Region III-5A quarterfinal round next week.
