CORPUS CHRISTI
Friendswood and Clear Springs finished a strong 1-2 at the Battle of the Bay Tennis Tournament on Saturday.
Updated: February 13, 2023 @ 10:58 pm
Friendswood and Clear Springs finished a strong 1-2 at the Battle of the Bay Tennis Tournament on Saturday.
The Mustangs won the team trophy with 282 total points, followed by the runner-up Chargers with 230.
"It was a long and hard tournament," Friendswood head coach David Cook said afterwards. "I was very pleased with how our kids performed."
The Mustangs placed all four of their doubles teams in the semifinals, as well as reaching the championship round in the boy's singles. Also advancing to the semifinals was the mixed doubles team of Bella Benson/Elodie Ridout.
"All of our kids were a part of this (championship)," Cook added.
Tyler Nelson was the boy's singles finalist, grabbing second overall, and teammate Ganesh Venu placed 11th.
It was an all-Friendswood final in the boy's doubles, with Ethan Eberhardt/Michael Lanni defeating Jacob Smiley/Yan Terekhin, 6-4, 6-2.
Maadhvi Bhojani was third in the girl's singles, and teammate Evia Rand was 11th.
The Mustangs collected another doubles championship when Fioka Fuke/Audrey Tang brought home the gold. Benson/Ridout was fourth overall.
Rounding out the strong showing by Friendswood were the mixed doubles teams of Nandini Bhojani/Sebastian Leiman (fourth) and Neela Juarez/Emerson Houghton (11th).
As for Clear Springs, "It was a good tournament for our players," Chargers head coach Gregg Parker said.
Clear Springs' Zoe Male/Heintje Unson won the mixed doubles, beating Laredo United in the final, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4). Teammates Grace Labuga/Arthur Esenaliev were third overall by virtue of their win over Benson/Ridout.
Also winning third-place medals was the girl's doubles team of Maddy Duong/Merlova Johnson.
The Chargers' Victoria Harris was fourth in the girl's singles, having to default her third-place match because of a knee injury.
