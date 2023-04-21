State tennis

Friendswood's Maadhvi Bhojani, pictured competing at the Beachcomber Tennis Classic tournament, will be one of the players representing Galveston County at the UIL Tennis State Tournament next week in San Antonio.

 ERIC LEBLANC/Courtesy

Friendswood state tennis qualifier Ethan Eberhardt will settle for nothing less than a gold medal at the University Interscholastic League state tournament Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We are not here to take part,” said Eberhardt, who with partner Michael Lanni open the Class 5A state meet first thing Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. against Amarillo's Kelton Brown/Wade Bryant. “We are here to take over.”

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription