Friendswood's Maadhvi Bhojani, pictured competing at the Beachcomber Tennis Classic tournament, will be one of the players representing Galveston County at the UIL Tennis State Tournament next week in San Antonio.
Friendswood state tennis qualifier Ethan Eberhardt will settle for nothing less than a gold medal at the University Interscholastic League state tournament Tuesday and Wednesday.
“We are not here to take part,” said Eberhardt, who with partner Michael Lanni open the Class 5A state meet first thing Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. against Amarillo's Kelton Brown/Wade Bryant. “We are here to take over.”
Needless to say, Mustang teammate Maadhvi Bhojani and Clear Creek's boys doubles team of Craig Crookston/Vincent Risoldi are most likely sharing the same mindset when they take to the Northside Tennis Center courts in San Antonio.
Bhojani, competing in the girls singles, will take on a familiar face in an 8 a.m. showdown with Argyle's Meghna Kumar, a rematch of last month's Beachcomber Classic final won by Kumar 6-0, 6-1.
As for Crookston/Risoldi, qualifiers in 6A, the two drew Allen's Noah Hakim/Tejas Ram in a 9:15 a.m. start.
“It's going to be tough,” Friendswood head coach David Cook said of the state meet. “Everyone's pretty strong there. Our approach is to only worry about our first round.
“We preach a lot to the kids to stay in the moment and approach the event as a series of smaller manageable problems.”
Wildcats head coach Derick Geise agreed.
“Craig and Vincent know how hard it is to get to this spot and don't want to take it for granted,” Geise said. “They may be considered the underdogs on paper but want to prove they belong with the big schools in the state.”
While Kumar, the defending 4A girls singles champion, is a proven challenge for Maadhvi, Eberhardt/Lanni are matching up with a distant unknown.
“We have a game plan for each and are ready to adjust, as needed,” Cook said. “In my experience nerves hit hardest for the first round. If we can advance past that level, nerves settle down, and it's more of a normal tournament.”
Bhojani appreciates having the opportunity to see Kumar again to try and turn round two in her favor.
“As a freshman representing Friendswood at the state tournament next week, I am very excited and honored to be a part of what I think will be an outstanding experience,” she said. “It proves that with hard work, determination and the right coaches, anyone can achieve anything.”
Ditto for Crookston, whose older brother, Carter, walked away with a 6A boys state singles championship in 2019 and doubles runner-up finish the year before.
“It's great to have my name next to Carter's,” Crookston said of the titlists signs that adorn the Wildcats' home courts. “Another Crookston going to state,” he quickly added with a smile.
“We don't know much about Allen but know we must focus on holding our serves and being aggressive at the net, which is our strength,” Geise said.
Wins by the Mustangs advance them to Tuesday's 2 p.m. semifinals with one more chance to play in Wednesday's 8:30 a.m. championship matches.
The Bhojani-Kumar survivor will take on either Boerne Champion's Avi Gallegos or Frisco Centennial's Kritika Voruganti, while Eberhardt/Lanni hope to match up with Mission Sharyland's Guillermo Garcia/Hugo Garcia or Longview's Luke Archer/Erick Van Zyl.
Meanwhile, a win by Crookston/Risoldi sends them to a final four meeting at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday with either Round Rock Westwood's Aadhi Raja/Sibi Raja or Conroe The Woodlands' Carson Moore/Eli Sam, that semifinal winner moving on to Wednesday's 10 a.m. final.
“Craig and Vincent are on cloud nine with being able to be the only team to represent District 24-6A and the area at state, to say the least,” Geise said. “Leave no regrets if we want to make a deep run at state.”
