In a tightly contested and hard-fought girls basketball game between two rivals, the Friendswood Lady Mustangs leaned on strong fundamentals to pull away from the Santa Fe Lady Indians late for a 59-54 win in a key District 18-5A bout Tuesday night at Santa Fe High School.
“I’m so proud of our team; I feel like we executed on offense, buckled down on defense keeping the ball in front of us, and then with rebounding tried to limit them to one shot,” said Friendswood head girls basketball coach Christian Thompson, whose team in the fourth quarter out-rebounded Santa Fe 15-7, held the Lady Indians to 2-for-10 3-point shooting and put together a crucial scoring run.
With the Lady Indians leading 48-46 at the 6:40 mark of the fourth quarter, the Lady Mustangs — led by six points from Helen Byrd and four points from Mabry Venables — out-scored Santa Fe 13-3 to give themselves a solid 59-51 lead with 1:32 left to play.
“This team has a lot of talent, we just have to continue to develop,” Santa Fe head girls basketball coach Rodrick Johnson said. “Friendswood did a great job, they came out and out-rebounded us — that was the difference in the game. We’re still learning and growing, and you have to learn from games like this.”
The first half of the fourth quarter had five lead changes and two ties before the Lady Mustangs’ close-out scoring run.
Back-to-back buckets from Claire Radtke gave Friendswood a 19-12 lead in the first quarter, but five points from Hannah Doerre helped Santa Fe trim its deficit to 20-17 heading into the second quarter.
Trailing 27-22 midway through the second quarter, the Lady Indians closed the first half on a 12-4 run, led by eight points from Doerre, to take a 34-31 halftime lead, and they led by as much as 41-35 on a Doerre drive to the hoop at the 2:18 mark of the third quarter before Friendswood began to chip away at its deficit.
Leading the Lady Mustangs were Nadi’Ya Shelby (20 points, 12 rebounds), Byrd (15 points), Radtke (11 points), Venables (six points, nine rebounds) and Mackenzie Moyer (four points, 12 rebounds).
Doerre finished with a monster game to lead all players, ending up with 28 points and 20 rebounds. Kamryn Cruz and Gracie Rambin each chipped in eight points apiece for the Lady Indians.
Overall, Friendswood won the battle of the boards with 47 total rebounds to 35 for Santa Fe.
Friendswood (4-1 in District 18-5A) will try to close out the first half of league play on a high note with a game 7 p.m. Friday at home against Texas City (1-4).
“We just have to keep doing what we’re doing — have good fundamentals, play good defense, rebound, and then offensive execution,” Thompson said.
Santa Fe (3-3) has a bye Friday before starting the second round of district action 7 p.m. next Tuesday at Texas City.
“The second half of district is important for the growth of this team, simply because we now know what to expect from each team,” Johnson said.
