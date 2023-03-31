HUFFMAN
Facing a fast-moving and motivated Port Neches-Groves Lady Indians team, the Friendswood Lady Mustangs saw their 2023 season come to an end with a 2-1 defeat Friday night in a Region III-5A quarterfinal girls soccer playoff match at Falcon Stadium.
“We knew we had to account for the speed that they have going forward,” Friendswood head girls soccer coach Laura Peter said. “They’re very good in the air, and they’re very physical. We tried to make sure we were ready in the middle of the field because their midfield is very strong.”
A pair of rapid-fire and impressive goals scored by PN-G’s Ava Zuma midway through the first half gave the Lady Indians an early advantage.
The first goal happened in the 19th minute when Zuma was able to get behind the Friendswood defense for a one-on-one look against the goalkeeper, which she cashed in for a goal and 1-0 lead.
About a minute later, Zuma launched a circus shot from near the sideline and managed to sneak the ball into the far corner of the goal for the 2-0 advantage.
“Giving up that first goal knocked the wind out of us a tiny bit, but giving up the second one just about a minute later was just a big hole that we had to overcome,” Peter said.
PN-G was the aggressor in the first half, putting four shots on goal before Friendswood’s first on-goal attempt happened in the 16th minute.
Even after taking the 2-0 lead, the Lady Indians had more shot attempts in the first half, firing off seven more shots — including two on-goal and three others on dangerous free kicks that just missed — than the Lady Mustangs, which had just three total shots in the first half, two of which were on target.
The pace slowed some in the second half, with PN-G mainly content to sit back on defense and nurse its lead and Friendswood fighting up stream against that packed third of the pitch.
The Lady Indians got off just four shots, had a couple corner kicks and had a goal called off on an offside call, while the Lady Mustangs had seven shot attempts in the second half.
“In the first half, especially, we didn’t transition into attack fast enough, but we did a better job in the second half,” Peter said.
The Lady Indians kept multiple bodies in close proximity to Friendswood’s goals leader Olivia Schmidt throughout the contest, but in the 67th minute, Schmidt managed to weave through a hoard of PN-G defenders for a run to the goal, where she was stopped after getting fouled in the penalty area.
On the ensuing penalty kick, Schmidt eased a ball past the keeper to cut the Lady Mustangs’ deficit in half at 2-1.
“Pretty much every team we’ve played has put two or three people on her, so she expects it,” Peter said. “It’s nothing new, but it was kind of hard because she was up there by herself a lot.”
Friendswood kept up the fight until the bitter end, creating two solid opportunities for an equalizer inside the match’s final three minutes.
In the 77th minute, Schmidt and PN-G keeper Abigail Brown fought for a ball, which slip out of Brown’s grasp to Schmidt, who was able to put a touch on the ball while on the ground but saw it bounce wide. In the 79th minute, RK Rudolph had a brief look at the goal, but a shot skimmed just a bit wide.
“I’m really proud of them,” Peter said. “They came back in the second half and fought as hard as they could.”
Friendswood graduates just three seniors, although all three are key starters: Schmidt, Brooke Spinks and goalkeeper Ellen Fairbanks.
“We’re going to miss our seniors a lot,” Peter said about the class of 2023, which experienced a run to the state semifinal and two other runs to the regional tournament during their four years.
“Of course, Olivia scores a lot of goals, but Brooke Spinks has just really hustled this year and she’s one of our best to transition from offense to defense. And, Ellen … has done a really good job with (backup keeper) Brooke Bean, trying to teach her as much as possible in goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.