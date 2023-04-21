Don’t look now, but the Friendswood bats are alive and kicking again.
The Mustangs added a dramatic punctuation to their district season by unloading a 12-run sixth inning to put away pesky Ball High 19-7 Friday night at Bobby Black Field.
“Their hitting gets contagious and we couldn’t stop them,” said Russell Farrell, whose club battled back twice to tie the hosts, including a four-run top of the sixth to knot the back-and-forth District 18-5A contest at 7-all.
Then things got out of hand.
Friendswood went off in the bottom of the frame by ripping off nine hits in a relentless display.
Dane Perry delivered the exclamation point to the victory with a towering three-run home run over the left-field wall to end the contest via the 10-run rule.
Prior to Perry’s game-ending blast, Kyle Lockhart and Drew Smith lashed two-run singles, Colin Goolsby and Ryan Duncan had run-scoring hits, and Ayden Pearce added a fly ball out which produced yet another tally.
The Mustangs, who finished their district season at 10-2, logged 19 hits to match their 19 runs. Peyton Adams led the way with four hits, including a first-inning homer, while Boots Landry (fourth-inning homer) and Goolsby stroked three hits apiece.
“It’s a testament to my guys. We talk about being mentally tough and staying in it, and especially on defense, we didn’t have our best,” said Cory Benavides, Friendswood’s head coach. “The little mistakes, it just never seemed like we had a clean inning.
“They did a good job of capitalizing on our mistakes.”
Down 3-1 after three innings, the Tors rode Jonah Williams’ infield hit for a two-run fourth, but the Mustangs answered right back as Dawson Hinson smoked a two-run homer to fuel a four-run burst in the bottom half to make it 7-3.
Ball High (4-6) would not go away as Sully Mixon’s bases-loaded double topped a four-run top of the sixth to make it 7-7.
Williams finished with three hits, including a first-pitch triple to open the game.
Friendswood then sent 14 batters to the plate to put the contest on ice.
“Team game. It’s individuals, but team game,” Benavides said. “The offense picked up the defense. The past few games, we haven’t played well defensively, but we’ve been able to put some runs on the board.
“I’m hoping we’re in the right trajectory and hopefully we’ll start clicking on all fronts.”
