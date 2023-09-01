FRIENDSWOOD
Head coach and athletic director Jordan Johnson was quick to remark that his alumni status and the slightly cooler weather had zero to do with his team’s 49-6 win over Fort Bend Willowridge (1-1).
It was all the team’s preparation, tenacity and character, he said.
“We’ve come a long way in terms of preparation, in terms of playing for each other,” Johnson said after his first win as head coach of the Friendswood Mustangs (1-1). “Expectations were a big thing we talked about this week. Having high expectations for ourselves, having high standards that we try to meet every single day. It all came to fruition tonight.”
Johnson brought a speedy offense to Friendswood this season; so quick that the field’s chain crew struggled to keep up with the pace of the game. And that’s by design.
“We want to snap the ball as quick as we can; usually at the beginning of the game, they’ll ask me if I have anything I want to tell (the officials),” he said. “I tell the official to get it spotted as fast as (they) can, and please get out of the way — no offense.”
The Mustangs started the game with a 30-second possession that resulted in a turnover on downs. In return, the Willowridge Eagles took their time with more than 5 minutes and 15 plays, which brought them to the 1-yard line. A fumble by senior quarterback Kendron Penson Jr. was recovered by Friendswood’s senior offensive linebacker Kolton Postma.
It would be the first of missed scoring opportunities for the Eagles.
With the change in cadence, the Mustangs held on to the ball for another 15 plays capped off by a 3-yard run by senior quarterback Brock Foster. It was the first of three touchdowns for Foster in the first half, two of which were passes to junior wide receiver Garrett Muecke for 55 yards.
“(Foster) has done such a good job. I love his demeanor; he’s locked in and he knows what his reads are,” Johnson said. “He knows what he’s doing when (the center) snaps the ball and he catches it and knows exactly where to go with it.”
A leader on and off the field, Johnson is excited by Foster’s ability to hear and call plays and how well he works with junior quarterback Mikey Butler, who was subbed in toward the middle of the third quarter. Butler scored on an 18-yard pass to senior wide receiver Adam Buffington only a few plays into his shift.
Following the game, Foster acknowledged how much the team likes the fast offense, calling it a 180 difference from his first three seasons as a Mustang.
“We’re really big on speed, getting the ball down and snapping the play and getting the next play across,” he said. “We did that really well, and it showed when we put up 49 points.”
Though Willowridge remained scoreless until the fourth quarter, it was not for a lack of effort or intensity by offensive playmakers Penson, wide receiver Travis Willis and junior quarterback Cameron Beasley.
On several plays, Friendswood’s defensive line refused to be passed despite any efforts to run, juke, pass or longshot toss by Penson. Both Penson and senior backup quarterback Robert Trusclair were sacked, stalled and pushed back by defensive linemen like Jackson Slaughter and Caleb Goins.
Goins recovered a Willowridge fumble in the second quarter, which helped bring the Mustangs to a 21-0 lead well before halftime.
“Nothing we do on defense surprises me because of the way we prepare,” Johnson said. “(Defensive coordinator) Steven Griffith has done a phenomenal job installing our new defense. Our kids are all on the same page. They’re flying around and creating big-time problems for people. It’s been really fun to watch.”
Junior running back Walker Winters looked as though he channeled a real Mustang as he ran for nearly 150 yards before the half. In total, Winters ran 27 plays in less than three full quarters before sophomore running back Ty Diesel Rudolph took over.
Winters scored two running touchdowns for a total of 26 yards, and Rudolph scored on a 6-yard run which pushed the Mustangs into unreachable territory at 49 points ahead.
Willowridge scored four minutes into the fourth quarter on a 37-yard pass from Penson to senior wide receiver Marxquise Hayes. A failed 2-point conversion kept their score at 6 points for the game.
When asked if winning as a head coach on the same field he played on as a high schooler was a “coach’s dream,” Johnson said no.
“It’s a coach’s dream to coach the kind of kids that come through Friendswood — they’re stand-up guys,” Johnson said. “We’ve been doing a lot of things in the community lately. They take it and they run with it; they’re remarkable kids. That’s what a coach’s dream is.”
Friendswood will take on Fort Bend Kempner next week in its first district game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.