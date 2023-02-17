HUMBLE
The Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs got not only a thrilling playoff win Friday night, but also had a breakout performance from their fantastic freshman point guard.
Kimora Carroll’s virtuoso 36-point, 10-rebound performance led the way for the Lady Bulldogs, who topped the Central Heights Lady Blue Devils by the score of 72-63 in their Region III-3A area-round girls basketball game at Summer Creek High School.
“My mindset for the game was just trying to get to state for my team, just getting everybody involved, and make sure they have energy and keep up the tempo,” Carroll said. “We had a good team, they had a good team, but we just came out with the win.”
Hitchcock consistently kept Central Heights at arm’s length through the first three quarters, taking a 53-42 lead into the final period.
The fourth quarter, though, turned into a heavyweight slugfest, but for every Lady Blue Devils punch landed, the Lady Bulldogs countered with haymakers of their own.
The fourth-quarter intensity ratcheted up midway through when Carroll left the floor with what appeared to be a leg cramp, and Central Heights pounced on her absence, using that precious 1:10 of game clock to close a 59-48 deficit to 59-54 with 3:10 left in the contest.
The teams traded points back-and-forth after that, but Hitchcock landed a 1-2 knockout blow when Carroll drove to the basket on consecutive possessions for a pair of 3-point plays the old-fashioned way that put the Lady Bulldogs ahead 69-61 with just 42.52 seconds remaining.
“Watching her progress all summer long in the weight room, in strength and conditioning in the fall, I don’t think there’s a guard in 3A that can stop her, just being realistic,” Hitchcock head girls basketball coach Dante McDaniel said about Carroll. “She can score at many levels. She can defend. She’s just a playmaker. She stepped up tonight, and she did what she was supposed to do.”
From there, Hitchcock knocked down 3 of 4 free throw tries, including a clutch pair from Tiara Spells, to go up 72-61 before Central Heights’ Amaiya Williams put up a lay-in at the buzzer for the game’s final tally.
“The second-round game is always going to give us a test,” McDaniel said.
Central Heights actually started the game off on the right footing, with back-to-back 3-pointers from Allison Welch giving the Lady Blue Devils an early 6-0 lead.
But, Hitchcock — helped by four points from Carroll and two second-chance buckets from Spells and S’Liyah Johnson — reeled off nine unanswered points, and never trailed after that.
The Lady Bulldogs won both the first and second quarters by identical 18-14 scores to take a solid 36-28 lead into the halftime break.
Johnson corralled an offensive rebound and tossed in a tough mid-range shot at the third quarter’s final buzzer to send Hitchcock into the fourth frame with the aforementioned 53-42 lead.
After their hot start, the Lady Blue Devils struggled to find their rhythm from outside, missing 13 consecutive 3-pointers after making their first two and finishing 5-for-30 from beyond he arc.
In addition to Carroll’s huge night, Spells was a force in the post for the Lady Bulldogs with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Johnson struggled with her outside shooting, but still put up a solid 12 points and nine rebounds.
Williams was Central Heights’ leading scorer with 18 points, while Welch was responsible for four of the Lady Blue Devils’ five made 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Nakaylyn Wells chipped in 13 points and nine rebounds.
Information for Hitchcock’s regional quarterfinal game wasn’t available before press deadline Friday night.
