Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 3, Dickinson 1
DICKINSON
In a district opener Friday night between two teams with high expectations, the Clear Springs Chargers prevailed on the road against the Dickinson Lady Gators by the scores of 25-21, 24-26, 25-21 and 25-21.
Clear Springs’ player statistics weren’t immediately available.
Leading Dickinson were Samantha Loyd (14 kills, eight digs, two aces), Caroline Boone (14 kills, eight digs), Keely Anderson (42 assists, 15 digs) and Addison Stanley (24 digs, two aces).
The Chargers return to action 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Clear Falls. The Lady Gators have a non-district date at home against Houston St. Agnes at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday before getting back to District 24-6A action 6 p.m. Friday at Clear Falls.
Clear Creek 3, Brazoswood 0
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats got their district season off on the right foot with a 25-21, 25-13, 25-22 sweep of visiting Brazoswood at Carlisle Field House on Friday night.
Top performers for the Wildcats were Olivia Jones (nine kills, nine digs, two aces), Lillian Gray Skarvan (10 digs, three aces) and McKinley Cole (24 assists).
Clear Creek returns to the court 6 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Lake.
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs carried over their recent hot streak into their district opener Friday night with a 25-13, 25-21, 25-16 win at home over the Ball High Lady Tors.
Friendswood got top showings from Nadi’Ya Shelby (11 kills), Taliah Benson (eight kills), Isabella Thompson (four blocks), Haley Patton (14 digs) and Caroline Adams (41 assists, three aces).
Ball High was led by Makayla Green (eight kills), Kate Lindamood (seven kills), Chloe Stein (13 assists) and Maria Flores (14 digs).
Both teams are back at it 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs make the road trip to Angleton, and the Lady Tors have a short drive to visit in-county rival Santa Fe.
Santa Fe 3, La Porte 0
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Lady Indians took care of business on in their district opener on their home floor Friday night with a 25-13, 25-14, 25-20 sweep of La Porte.
Leading the Lady Indians were Hannah Doerre (10 kills, two aces), Morgan Walton (nine kills, 19 assists, nine digs), Addi Webb (five kills, three blocks), Hailey Collins (18 assists) and Kayla Gonzalez (four blocks).
Up next, Santa Fe will host Ball High in a friendly Galveston County and district rivalry at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Other scores:
Manvel 3, Texas City 0 (25-9, 25-7, 25-10)
Editor’s note:Will be updated if more information becomes available.
