DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Falls 3, Dickinson 1
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Falls Knights picked up a quality win over an improved Dickinson Lady Gators squad, defending their home court Friday night by the scores of 24-26, 25-18, 25-21 and 25-21.
Leading the way for the Knights were Keira Jones (13 kills, 19 digs, four blocks), Shirley Pingel (10 kills), Kali Todman (seven kills, seven blocks), Averie Tracy (nine kills, four blocks), Capri Strombach (33 digs), Bri Dunn (24 assists, 10 digs) and Zoie Gaertner (16 assists).
The Lady Gators were led by Samantha Loyd (15 kills, 10 digs), Caroline Boone (12 kills, 13 digs), Keely Anderson (38 assists, 13 digs) and Addison Stanley (32 digs).
Both teams face Brazoswood (1-2) on the road in their next respective district matches in contests that’ll have early playoff implications. Dickinson (0-2 in District 24-6A) looks to get back on track 6 p.m. Tuesday, while, following a bye, Clear Falls (2-1) make the trip to Clute at 6 p.m. Friday.
Other score:
Clear Springs 3, Brazoswood 0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-16)
DISTRICT 18-5A
Ball High 3, Texas City 0
GALVESTON
The Ball High Lady Tors bounced back from a tough loss Tuesday to one county rival for a resounding win over another Friday, topping the Texas City Lady Stings by the scores of 25-18, 25-23 and 25-10 at home Friday night.
Kate Lindamood led the Ball High attack with nine kills, while Sterling Lindamood added seven kills. Chloe Stein tallied 19 assists, 14 digs and three aces. Erin Clore led the defense with 17 digs.
Player statistics for Texas City weren’t immediately available.
Both sides return to the court 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Lady Tors (1-2 in District 18-5A) have an intriguing matchup at Manvel, while the Lady Stings (0-3) try to get into the win column at home against Angleton.
Santa Fe 3, Angleton 0
ANGLETON
The Santa Fe Lady Indians took care of business Friday night on the road in spite of a power outage at the gym, logging a 25-18, 26-24, 25-15 win at Angleton.
Top performers for the Lady Indians were Lily Daugherty (eight kills, two blocks), Hannah Doerre eight kills), Addi Webb (six kills), Keke Davidson (13 digs), Hailey Collins (17 assists, six aces) and Morgan Walton (14 assists, six aces).
Up next for Santa Fe (3-0 in District 18-5A) is a big-time matchup 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Friendswood (2-0).
NON-DISTRICT
Clear Creek 3, Kingwood Park 0
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats remained sharp in a non-district match Friday at home, sweeping Kingwood Park by the scores of 25-13, 25-18 and 25-9.
Guiding the Wildcats to victory were Melody Herrin (11 kills), Olivia Jones (nine kills, four aces), McKinley Cole (27 assists, 22 digs), Alison Figueroa (16 digs, three aces) and Preslee Sneed (three aces).
Clear Creek (2-0 in District 24-6A) returns to conference play 6 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Brook (1-2).
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
