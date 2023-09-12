Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Clear Lake 2
HOUSTON
The Clear Creek Wildcats started strong and then escaped a come-from-behind upset bid on the road Tuesday night against Clear Lake, pulling out a 25-11, 25-20, 22-25, 23-25, 21-19 win.
Leading the Wildcats to victory were Olivia Jones (24 kills, 18 digs), Laila Paulino (10 kills), Alison Figueroa (30 digs, four aces) and McKinley Cole (47 assists, 28 digs).
On tap for Clear Creek (2-0 in District 24-6A) is a non-district match 4:15 p.m. Friday at home against Kingwood Park before a return to district play 6 p.m. next Tuesday at Clear Brook (0-2).
Other scores:
Clear Springs 3, Clear Falls 0 (scores n/a)
DISTRICT 18-5A
Friendswood 3, Angleton 0
ANGLETON
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs first district road trip of the season was a sweep success as they posted a 25-19, 25-16, 25-19 win at Angleton on Tuesday night.
Top performers for Friendswood were Isabella Thompson (nine kills, three blocks), Taliah Benson (seven kills, three aces), Caroline Adams (30 assists, four aces) and Haley Patton (18 digs).
The Lady Mustangs (2-0 in District 18-5A) have a marquee non-district matchup 6:30 p.m. Friday at Class 6A stalwart Pearland Dawson, and then get back into 18-5A action 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Santa Fe (2-0).
La Porte 3, Texas City 0
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Lady Stings fell short in their home match Tuesday night against La Porte, as the visitors left town with a 25-16, 25-20, 25-23 win.
Texas City’s offense was led by Lexi Ashcraft with eight kills and Kailey Thompson with nine assists.
Up next, the Lady Stings (0-2) cross the causeway to face Ball High (0-2) at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
NON-DISTRICT
Houston St. Agnes 3, Dickinson 2
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Lady Gators were edged in a hard fought home match Tuesday night, as visiting St. Agnes Academy eked out a 19-25, 26-24, 25-21, 23-25, 15-12 win.
Dickinson’s leading performers were Aaliyah Barnett (12 kills), Samantha Loyd (11 kills), Keely Anderson (38 assists, 13 digs) and Addison Stanley (21 digs).
The Lady Gators (0-1 in District 24-6A) will look to shake off a two-match losing skid in their return to district action 6 p.m. Friday at Clear Falls (1-1).
Editor’s note:Will be updated if more information becomes available.
