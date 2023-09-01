Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
NON-DISTRICT
Ball High 3, Houston Heights 0
GALVESTON
The Ball High Lady Tors picked an impressive sweep at home Friday night, topping Heights by the scores of 25-21, 25-12 and 25-4.
Charli Dean led the Lady Tors’ offense with seven kills, while Kate Lindamood and Makayla Green had six kills apiece. Madison Gaido tallied 12 assists and seven aces. Maria Flores led the defense with 14 digs.
After the holiday weekend, Ball High will host Fort Bend Kempner at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday before opening district play 6:30 p.m. Friday at Friendswood.
Dickinson 3, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 0
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Lady Gators put together a quality showing in front of their home fans Friday night with a 25-21, 25-22, 25-20 win over visiting Cedar Ridge.
Leading Dickinson to victory were Samantha Loyd (18 kills, three aces), Caroline Boone (12 kills, 10 digs), Caryss Magliolo (eight kills, three aces), Keely Anderson (39 assists, eight digs) and Addison Stanley (14 digs).
The Lady Gators remain at home for their next match, which will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Manvel.
Other scores:
Clear Springs 3, Pearland 0 (25-17, 26-24, 27-25)
Editor's note:
