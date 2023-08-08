Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
NON-DISTRICT
Clear Springs 3, Richmond George Ranch 0
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers made quick work of a quality George Ranch team in the teams’ regular season opener with a 25-7, 25-11, 25-19 sweep Tuesday in a home match moved to Creekside Intermediate School.
Top performances on the Clear Springs side came from Anzley Rinard (10 kills, three blocks), Caylee Young (four aces), Morgen Durgens (26 assists, 11 digs) and Abby Fuller (14 digs).
Next up for the Chargers will be a run at Pearland ISD’s tournament, which is set to be held Thursday through Saturday.
Manvel 3, Clear Creek 1
LEAGUE CITY
Facing a tough test to start their 2023 regular season, the Clear Creek Wildcats were unable to finish with a win after a strong start, as Manvel claimed a 20-25, 25-22, 28-26, 25-16 on Tuesday at Clear Creek High School.
Leaders for the Wildcats were Olivia Jones (17 kills, 19 digs, two aces), Lillian Gray Skarvan (five aces), Melody Herrin (four blocks), Alison Figueroa (25 digs), McKinley Cole (19 assists) and Camdyn Cole (13 assists).
Clear Creek’s rugged non-district slate continues Thursday through Saturday in the annual Pearland ISD-hosted tournament.
Ball High 3, Pasadena 2
PASADENA
The Ball High Lady Tors edged out a 23-25, 25-22, 25-21, 14-25, 15-10 decision at Pasadena to start their 2023 season with a tough road win Tuesday.
Heading up the Lady Tors offensively were Makayla Green with 13 kills, Kate Lindamood and Camryn Acosta with eight kills each, and Sterling Lindamood and Charli Dean with seven kills apiece. Defensively, birthday girl Maria Flores led with 28 digs and added three aces to boot. Chloe Stein racked up 21 assists with newcomer Madison Gaido not far behind with 20 assists.
Ball High will take part in the Pasadena Memorial Volleybash tournament starting Thursday before hosting Kincaid in its home opener 6:30 p.m. Friday.
