Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
NON-DISTRICT
Ball High 3, Pasadena Memorial 0
GALVESTON
In a promising precursor to the opening night of Friday night lights, the Ball High Lady Tors took care of short order on their home court with a 25-19, 25-14, 25-17 win over visiting Memorial.
Makayla Green led Ball High’s offensive charge with 13 kills, while Braelynn Andrisek added seven kills. The Lindamood sister — Kate and Sterling — tacked on another six kills apiece. Chloe Stein notched 23 assists, and Maria Flores led the defense with 15 digs.
The Lady Tors finish the C.E. King Tournament on Saturday before traveling to Beaumont United for a match 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Clear Creek 3, Klein 0
KLEIN
The Clear Creek Wildcats put together an impressive 25-12, 25-21, 25-16 sweep on the road against Klein for a nice bounce-back win.
Leading the Wildcats were Olivia Jones (eight kills), McKinley Cole (18 assists, nine digs) and Alison Figueroa (nine digs).
Clear Creek will look to keep the good mojo going when the team hosts Klein Collins at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Friendswood 3, Clear Falls 0
LEAGUE CITY
In a Galveston County versus Galveston County matchup, the Friendswood Lady Mustangs claimed local bragging rights with a 25-22, 25-17, 25-17 road win Friday night against the Clear Falls Knights.
Top performers for the Lady Mustangs were Nadi’Ya Shelby (nine kills), Caroline Adams (33 assists, 17 digs, six aces), Preslee Alaniz (five blocks) and Haley Patton (10 digs).
The Knights player statistics weren’t immediately available.
Both teams return to the court 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Friendswood makes the trip to Fulshear for a showdown of area Class 5A powers, while Clear Falls also has a huge road match at Pearland.
Editor’s note:Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.