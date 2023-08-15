Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
NON-DISTRICT
Ball High 3, Rosenberg Terry 1
GALVESTON
The Ball High Lady Tors defended their home floor Tuesday night with a 25-10, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18 win over Rosenberg Terry.
Kate Lindamood and Makayla Green continued to rack up kills for the Lady Tors, recording 12 apiece. Chloe Stein had 19 assists, while Madison Gaido added 14 assists. Maria Flores shored up the defense with 22 digs, and Lindamood chipped in 17 digs and two blocks.
Ball High next heads to the Huntsville Varsity Volleyball Classic tournament, which begins Thursday.
South Houston 3, Texas City 1
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Lady Stings fell to visiting South Houston in their home opener Tuesday night. Set scores weren’t immediately available.
Kailey Thompson led Texas City’s effort with six aces and 10 assists, while Alexandra Colon powered the attack with 11 kills.
The Lady Stings return to action at the Big Mac Attack tournament hosted by Aldine ISD, with play beginning Thursday.
Friendswood 3, Clear Creek 0
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs logged an impressive victory in a clash of top-tier Galveston County programs with a 25-18, 25-23, 25-16 home sweep of the Clear Creek Wildcats on Tuesday.
Leading Friendswood were Nadi’Ya Shelby (13 kills), Isabella Thompson (five blocks), Hallie Harris (nine digs) and Caroline Adams (35 assists, two aces).
Clear Creek was led by Olivia Jones (10 kills), Alison Figueroa (17 digs) and Camdyn Cole (12 assists).
The Lady Mustangs next make the short trip to Clear Brook for a cross-town rivalry match 6:30 p.m. Friday. The Wildcats head to New Braunfels to enter the Frauleinfest Tournament, which will be held Thursday through Saturday.
Richmond George Ranch 3, Dickinson 2
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Lady Gators fell just short of mounting a stunning comeback at home Tuesday night, as visiting George Ranch escaped with a 25-22, 25-19, 23-25, 19-25, 15-12 win.
Top performers for the Lady Gators were Caroline Boone (22 kills, 24 digs), Aaliyah Barnett (10 kills), Keely Anderson (40 assists, 18 digs), Addison Stanley (18 digs), Kobie Rodriguez (10 digs), Caryss Magliolo (four blocks) and Maddison Lewis (four aces).
Next up, Dickinson will host the annual Lady Gator Classic tournament, which gets underway Thursday.
Other scores:
Needville 3, Santa Fe 1 (25-19, 25-19, 20-25, 26-24)
O’Connell 3, La Marque 0 (N/A)
Editor’s note:Will be updated if more information becomes available.
