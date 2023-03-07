Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 9, Clear Falls 0 (6 innings)
LEAGUE CITY
Anna Soles tossed a run-rule-shortened, complete-game shutout gem and helped her own cause with three RBIs, as the Clear Springs Chargers picked up the win at home Tuesday over the Clear Falls Knights.
The Chargers scored five runs in the first two innings, and then plated four more runs in the bottom of the sixth for a walk-off, run-rule win. In the bottom of the sixth, RBI singles from Alana Strever and Soles preceded the game-ending two-run single hit by Eryn Polite.
Soles only allowed one hit and two walks, and struck out eight in the win.
Polite finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs, while Soles aded her three RBIs on 2-for-3 hitting. Strever (2-for-4, two runs, two steals, one RBI) and Emma King (2-for-4, two runs) also had multi-hit games for Clear Springs, which finished the game with 13 total base knocks.
Clear Springs (1-1 in District 24-6A) next faces Brazoswood (2-0) on the road 6:30 p.m. Friday in a key district showdown. Clear Falls (0-2) looks for its first 24-6A win of the young season 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Dickinson (1-0).
Other scores:
Clear Creek 4, Clear Lake 2
Bye: Dickinson
DISTRICT 18-5A
Santa Fe 10, Ball High 0 (5 innings)
GALVESTON
The Santa Fe Lady Indians quickly seized control of Tuesday night’s contest in Galveston with seven runs in the top of the first inning en route to a run-rule win over the Ball High Lady Tors.
Makenna Mitchell led the Lady Indians’ offense by going 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs, two steals, a run scored and a walk.
In addition to going 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and an RBI, Santa Fe hurler Sidne Peters threw a run-rule-shortened no-hitter with three walks and a whopping 12 strikeouts in five innings of work.
Both teams are back in action 6:30 p.m. Friday. Santa Fe (2-0 in District 18-5A) hosts Angleton (0-1), while Ball High (0-2) tries to rebound at Texas City (1-1).
Friendswood 6, Angleton 2
ANGLETON
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs jumped ahead 5-0 in the top of the first inning, and held on from there for a solid road victory at Angleton on Tuesday night.
Lanie Schaeffer’s one-out, two-run single got Friendswood’s offense started early, and that was followed by an RBI squeeze bunt from Bella Halata for a 3-0 lead. With two outs, Chloe Aldrich drilled an RBI triple, and Kira Sarabia smacked an RBI single to close out the Lady Mustangs’ five-run frame.
Angleton scored its lone two runs in the bottom of the fourth on a two-run error, but Friendswood tacked on an insurance run in the top of the seventh on a one-out RBI sacrifice bunt laid down by Charleigh Esparza scoring Baileigh Burtis, who led off with a triple.
Friendswood (2-0 in District 18-5A) returns home 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday for a huge district showdown with Santa Fe (2-0).
