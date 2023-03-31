Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 10, Dickinson 2 (6 innings)
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers picked up a vital win toward their playoff hopes with a stunner at home Friday night over the district co-leading Dickinson Lady Gators.
Clear Springs scored nine of its runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings en route to an unlikely run-rule victory in what started out as a tight contest.
After taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth, the Chargers got RBI singles from Emma King and Alana Strever before a bases-loaded, bases-clearing error made the score 6-0 in the bottom of the fifth.
Dickinson’s two runs came in the top of the sixth on an RBI double from Lilly McCafferty and a run-scoring fielder’s choice, but Clear Springs still dropped the hammer with a four-run bottom of the sixth for the walk-off win.
A run-scoring fielder’s choice preceded a two-run double from Anna Soles and the game-clinching RBI double from Eryn Polite.
King (2-for-4, two RBIs, two runs) and Logan Kieselhorst (2-for-3, one run) for the Chargers and Sammie Paukert (2-for-3) for the Lady Gators had multi-hit games.
Picking up the win in the circle was BethAnn Johnston (six innings, six hits, one earned run, six strikeouts).
Up next, Clear Springs (4-3 in District 24-6A) will try to carry on its momentum 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Falls (0-7). Following a district bye Tuesday, Dickinson (5-2) will try to bounce back 6:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Clear Falls.
Brazoswood 3, Clear Creek 1 (9 innings)
LEAGUE CITY
Haley Hughes’ clutch two-out, two-run single in the top of the ninth provided the go-ahead runs in a tight contest, as Brazoswood slipped past the Clear Creek Wildcats on Friday night at Clear Creek.
Another two-out RBI knock — this one a run-scoring single hit by Skylar Davis — gave the Lady Buccaneers a 1-0 lead in the top of the second, but Clear Creek was able to knot the score at 1-all in the bottom of the fifth on a two-out RBI double from Beya Rodriguez.
Both starting pitchers went the distance, with winning pitcher Peyton Tanner allowing six hits and a walk with an eye-popping 21 strikeouts in nine innings.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats couldn’t take advantage of a quality outing from their starter Samantha Tumbleson (nine innings, eight hits, two walks, nine strikeouts).
Clear Creek (2-5 in District 24-6A) will try to gain some traction in the district standings in its next game, which is slated for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Lake (3-3).
Other score:
Clear Brook 11, Clear Falls 0 (5 innings)
DISTRICT 18-5A
Friendswood 10, Ball High 0
GALVESTON
It was a close game on the scoreboard until the Friendswood Lady Mustangs broke the game wide open with a five-run top of the fifth inning plus a pair of two-run innings after that en route to a decisive road win Friday night against the hosting Ball High Lady Tors.
After Baileigh Burtis’ RBI sacrifice fly out in the top of the third put Friendswood ahead 1-0, the lead ballooned to 6-0 in the top of the fifth on an RBI double from Kira Sarabia, an RBI double from Janelle Wilson, a two-run double from Chloe Aldrich and an RBI single from Bella Halata.
The Lady Mustangs closed out their scoring with a run-scoring error and an RBI sac fly from Wilson in the top of the sixth, and a Julia Hopkins RBI double and a run-scoring error in the top of the seventh.
With 13 total base hits, Friendswood got multi-hit efforts from Sarabia (3-for-3, one RBI, two runs), Aldrich (2-for-3, two RBIs, one run, two doubles), Wilson (2-for-4, two RBIs, one double) and Lainie Schaeffer (2-for-4, one run).
Combining for a one-hit shutout in the circle were the starter Wilson (five innings, one hit, two walks, five strikeouts) and Maddie Green (two innings).
Both teams return to the field 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs (6-1 in District 18-5A) host Angleton (3-3), while the Lady Tors (0-7) try their luck at Santa Fe (6-1).
La Porte 4, Santa Fe 3 (8 innings)
LA PORTE
Santa Fe rallied to force Friday night’s game at La Porte into extra innings, but the Lady Bulldogs still prevailed to hand the No. 3 state-ranked Lady Indians their first district loss of the season.
Down to their final out in the top of the seventh inning, Makenna Mitchell gave the Lady Indians new life with a game-tying RBI double, but La Porte manufactured the game-winning walk-off run in the bottom of the eighth.
Madison Dominguez got the ball rolling by working for a one-out walk and then hustled all the way to third base on a sacrifice bunt. Following an intentional walk, Dominguez raced home on a wild pitch for the game-sealing run.
The Lady Indians had control of the game early with a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on an RBI single from Sidne Peters and a bases-loaded RBI walk drawn by Mea Slayton.
But, La Porte fired back with a three-run bottom of the sixth, which included a two-run triple from Sophie Sandel and a steal of home plate by Sophia Gonzalez — both plays coming with two outs.
Tossing all 7.2 innings for Santa Fe, Peters only allowed one base hit and had 17 strikeouts, but also gave up four runs and five walks. Peters (2-for-4, one RBI) also had two of her team’s five total hits.
The Lady Indians (6-1 in District 18-5A) try to erase the sour taste of defeat as they welcome Ball High (0-7) to Santa Fe for a game scheduled 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Texas City 10, Manvel 4
MANVEL
The Texas City Lady Stings had a knack for the big inning Friday night at Manvel, as they scored two in the top of the first inning, four in the top of the third and three in the top of the sixth on their way to a needed district road win.
Top hitting performances from the Lady Stings came from Amiya Villanueva (3-for-4, three runs) and Madison Carr (2-for-4, two RBIs, two runs, one double).
Carr had a hard-working evening in the circle with the complete-game win (seven innings, eight hits, one walk, four runs, three strikeouts).
Texas City (3-4 in District 18-5A) will look to avenge its narrow district opening loss to La Porte (4-3) when the teams rematch in a key bout at Texas City.
