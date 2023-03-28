Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 10, Clear Falls 2 (5 innings)
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats’ bats couldn’t be denied, scoring four in the bottom of the first inning and two more runs each in the second, third and fourth frames en route to a run-rule win Tuesday night at home over the Clear Falls Knights.
Clear Creek banged out 12 total base hits in the game, led by Khamari Hall (3-for-3, one RBI, two runs, two steals), Amiah Burgess (2-for-2, one RBI, one run) and Sara Tumbleson (2-for-3, one RBI, two runs).
Brynn Glidewell (2-for-2) had two-thirds of Clear Falls’ total base knocks, while Paige LaFrenz had the Knights’ lone RBI.
Tumbleson picked up the win in the circle with one earned run, three hits and four walks surrendered to go along with seven strikeouts.
Both teams are back in action 6:30 p.m. Friday. The Wildcats (2-4 in District 24-6A) have a tough task back at home against Brazoswood (5-1), while the Knights (0-6) try to gain traction at Clear Brook (3-3).
Dickinson 4, Clear Brook 1
FRIENDSWOOD
The Dickinson Lady Gators picked up a quality district road win Tuesday night by topping a solid Clear Brook side.
By the time the second inning ended, the Lady Gators were already ahead 3-0 thanks to Sammie Paukert’s RBI single in the top of the first and and two-run double uncorked by Kayden Henry in the top of the second.
An RBI triple from Henry in the top of the fourth padded the lead to 4-0 for Dickinson over Clear Brook, which scored its lone run in the bottom of the sixth.
Henry (3-for-4, three RBIs, one run, two double, one triple), Alayna Edison (2-for-4) and Seally Davis (2-for-2, one run, one walk) led the Lady Gators’ offense.
Picking up the win in the circle was Kadence Williams, who tossed all seven innings with four hits, no walks, one earned run and seven strikeouts.
Dickinson (5-1 in District 24-6A) will have another tough matchup on its hands on the road 6:30 p.m. Friday at Clear Springs (3-3).
Bye: Clear Springs
DISTRICT 18-5A
Santa Fe 12, Manvel 0 (6 innings)
MANVEL
The Santa Fe Lady Indians scored in bunches on offense and got a one-hit shutout in the pitching circle for a run-rule road win Tuesday night over Manvel.
Sidne Peters had another dominant pitching display for the Lady Indians, giving up only one hit and two walks with 15 strikeouts over her six shutout innings.
Santa Fe scored in every inning by the top of the second, including a five-run top of the third to seize control of the game and a four-run top of the sixth to evoke the run rule.
Cranking out 14 total base hits, top offensive performers for the Lady Indians were Mea Slayton (4-for-4, three RBIs, one run, home run, two steals), Makenna Mitchell (2-for-3, two RBIs, three runs, home run, triple), Katelynn Torres (3-for-4, two RBIs, two runs) and Mikayla Pruitt (3-for-4, one RBI, three runs).
Santa Fe (6-0 in District 18-5A) returns to the field 6:30 p.m. Friday at La Porte (3-3).
Friendswood 8, La Porte 1
LA PORTE
In what was a scoreless game through the first four innings, the Friendswood Lady Mustangs erupted for eight runs in the final three innings to put away a solid La Porte team on the road Tuesday.
After a two-run top of the fifth, Friendswood really blew the game wide open with a five runs in the top of the sixth before each team traded a run in the seventh inning.
Finishing with multi-hit games for the Lady Mustangs — who blasted six extra-base hits out of their 10 hits total — were Chloe Aldrich (3-for-4, three runs, one triple, one double), Lola Widner (2-for-4, two runs, one RBI, one double) and Nevaeh Cason (2-for-2, one RBI, one run).
Janelle Wilson picked up the complete-game win with three hits, six walks and one earned run and 15 strikeouts.
Friendswood (5-1 in District 18-5A) will look to keep rolling 6:30 p.m. Friday at Ball High (0-6).
Angleton 11, Ball High 9
GALVESTON
The Ball High Lady Tors lost a heartbreaker in a high-scoring contest, as Angleton rallied in the final two innings for a come-from-behind win Tuesday night on the island.
Trailing 4-2, the Lady Tors tallied a six-run bottom of the fourth inning to take a nice lead, which then stood at 9-5 after the teams traded a run each in the fifth inning.
But, the Lady Wildcats evened the score at 9-all with a four-run top of the sixth, and then scored their two go-ahead runs in the top of the seventh.
Addison Hopkins (2-for-4, two RBIs, one run), Reece Cammarn (2-for-4, one RBI, one run, home run, double) and Sophia Velasquez (1-for-4, two RBIs, one run, one home run) provided offensive highlights for Ball High.
Up next will be a stiff challenge for the Lady Tors (0-6 in District 18-5A), as they welcome Friendswood (5-1) to the island for a 6:30 p.m. game Friday.
Bye: Texas City
