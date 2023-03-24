Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Dickinson 4, Clear Creek 0
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Lady Gators got a complete-game pitching shutout from Kadence Williams and broke open a close game late for a bounce-back home win over the Clear Creek Wildcats on Friday night.
Dickinson jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI grounder from Sammie Paukert scoring Kayden Henry, who led off with a walk, moved to second base when Lilly McCaffery was hit by a pitch and stole third base.
Then, a three-run bottom of the fifth put the game on ice. With one out, Williams helped out her own cause with a two-run single before Alyana Edison pushed another insurance run across home plate with a sacrifice bunt.
Williams scattered eight hits and three walks with nine strikeouts over seven innings in the circle.
Multi-hit games were turned in by Henry (2-for-2, two runs, double, two steals) for the Lady Gators and Jolie Prieser (2-for-3) for the Wildcats.
Dickinson (4-1 in District 24-6A) is back in action 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Brook (3-2).
Clear Creek (1-4) will look to rebound 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Clear Falls (0-5).
Clear Springs 3, Clear Brook 2
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers overcame an early two-run Clear Brook lead to squeak out a close home win Friday night.
After the Wolverines plated a run in the top of the first and top of the third, the Chargers plated two runs in the bottom of the third to knot the score up at 2-all with an Anna Soles single that scored two.
Then, Soles followed that up in the bottom of the sixth with a leadoff home run for the go-ahead run.
BethAnn Johnston picked up the complete-game win in the circle with seven hits, one earned run and no walks with 10 strikeouts in seven innings.
Clear Springs (3-3 in District 24-6A) has a district bye Tuesday and returns to the field 6:30 p.m. next Friday at home against Dickinson (4-1)
Other score:
Clear Lake 11, Clear Falls 0 (6 innings)
DISTRICT 18-5A
Santa Fe 5, Texas City 0
SANTA FE
A steady stream of runs and another lights-out pitching performance from Sidne Peters led the Santa Fe Lady Indians to a key home win Friday night against the Texas City Lady Stings
Santa Fe scored its five runs spread out over the course of the first four innings with Peters driving in a run on a grounder in the bottom of the first, a run-scoring error in the bottom of the second, a two-run single from Brooklyn Spencer in the bottom of the third, and an RBI grounder from Mikayla Nations in the bottom of the fourth.
Peters allowed four hits and two walks in her seven shutout innings with an eye-popping 15 strikeouts.
Mea Slayton (2-for-3, one run, one steal) had a multi-hit game for the Lady Indians.
Santa Fe (5-0 in District 18-5A) will be back at it 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Manvel (2-3).
Following a bye Tuesday, Texas City (2-4) resumes 18-5A play 6:30 p.m. next Friday at Manvel.
Friendswood 9, Manvel 2
FRIENDSWOOD
It was a team effort for the Friendswood Lady Mustangs in their home victory Friday over Manvel, as they banged out 12 base hits and got a solid combined pitching effort.
Following a run-scoring error in the bottom of the second inning, Friendswood plated three runs apiece in the bottom of the third and bottom of the fourth to seize control of the game.
Lanie Schaeffer’s RBI grounder, Chloe Aldrich’s RBI single and Bella Halata’s RBI sac fly gave the Lady Mustangs a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the third, and that lead ballooned to 7-0 in the bottom of the fourth by scoring runs on a wild pitch, a passed ball and a Schaeffer RBI double.
Manvel plated its lone two runs in the top of the sixth, but Friendswood got those runs right back in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single from Charleigh Esparza, which was followed by a run-scoring error.
Tallying multi-hit games for the Lady Mustangs were Nevaeh Cason (3-for-4, three runs, steal), Baileigh Burtis (2-for-4, one run, double), Esparza (2-for-3, one run) and Aldrich (2-for-4, one RBI, one run, one steal).
Janelle Wilson (four innings, two hits, six strikeouts), Macey Palitz (one inning, two unearned runs, one walk) and Maddie Green (two innings, two strikeouts) pitched for Friendswood.
Up next, Friendswood (4-1 in District 18-5A) has a key road trip to La Porte (3-2) slated for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Bye: Ball High
