Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Lake 2, Dickinson 1
HOUSTON
The Dickinson Lady Gators pitched well but couldn’t find enough offense in a tough road loss Tuesday at Clear Lake.
Dickinson led 1-0 in the top of the third inning thanks to a one-out RBI single from Lilly McCafferty that drove in Kayden Henry, who walked with one out and stole second and third base.
But, the Lady Gators couldn’t hold down the Falcons, as they plated the game-tying and go-ahead runs in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run error.
Kadence Williams, who also doubled for one of just three Dickinson hits in the game was hit with a tough-luck loss in the circle, with no earned runs, five hits three walks and seven strikeouts.
The Lady Gators (3-1 in District 24-6A) will try to rebound from their first district loss when they return home for a 6:30 p.m. Friday game against Clear Creek (1-3).
Other scores:
Brazoswood 15, Clear Falls 0
Clear Springs at Clear Creek, N/A
DISTRICT 18-5A
Friendswood 2, Texas City 0
TEXAS CITY
Janelle Wilson tossed a complete-game shutout gem in the circle to help lift the Friendswood Mustangs to a win in a tight road game against the Texas City Lady Stings.
Friendswood got what turned out to be the game-winning run in the top of the second on a one-out RBI double from Bella Halata. Then, a two-out RBI single from Nevaeh Cason gave the Lady Mustangs an insurance run in the top of the seventh.
Wilson allowed three hits and no walks with 11 strikeout in her shutout win.
Cason finished 3-for-4 to lead Friendswood’s batters.
Trinity Spencer (2-for-3) had two of Texas City’s three hits.
Both teams are scheduled to be back in action. The Lady Mustangs (3-1 in District 18-5A) host Manvel, and the Lady Stings make the short trip to Santa Fe (4-0).
