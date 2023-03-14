web only Softball roundup for March 14, 2023 By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Mar 14, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softballDISTRICT 18-5AManvel 8, Ball High 2GALVESTONThe Ball High Lady Tors gave up a five-run top of the sixth inning to let a close game get away in Tuesday afternoon’s home contest against Manvel.Trailing 2-0 heading into the bottom of the third, Ball High scored on an error to cut its deficit in half, and then got a game-tying RBI double from Sophia Velasquez.Alas, Manvel jumped back in front with a run in the top of the fourth before pulling away with its big top of the sixth.The Lady Tors (0-4 in District 18-5A) will try to snap their district skid with a 6:30 p.m. game next Tuesday at La Porte (1-2).Angleton 4, Texas City 2ANGLETONA hot start saw Angleton score two runs apiece in the first two innings, and the Texas City Lady Stings couldn’t catch up in a tough road loss Tuesday afternoon.Collecting the RBIs for Texas City were Amiya Villanueva and Lauren Taylor.The Lady Stings (2-2 in District 18-5A) have another tough district test 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday at home against Friendswood (2-1). James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Sports School Systems Games And Toys James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow James LaCombe Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesNational grocer debuts in League City and TexasGalveston home rocked by ferry parking constructionA man and his dog killed by truck on Galveston's causeway, authorities saidNew grocer rings up opening date; luxury island development reveals new name, detailsJury exonerates Texas City man accused in son's deathMore than 200 fall ill on Galveston cruise ship, CDC saysHistorical Swedish ship docks in GalvestonLeaker will be 'busted' and bitten, League City councilman warnsLawsuit seeks $420K, apology for historic site demolitionOrthodox Church offers 'new' denomination of Christianity CollectionsGalveston holds first Touch-a-Truck eventGood times roll on at Mardi Gras! GalvestonChildren, pets shine as second weekend of Mardi Gras wraps upMardi Gras celebrations come to an end with Fat Tuesday paradeIsle surfingBluebonnets in bloom CommentedBiden is finishing the job of destroying the US (77) Some see proposed law as assault on Texas Open Beaches Act (70) Threats of lawsuits loom for League City's library committee (46) Join us in a 'bold experiment' in our online forums (42) League City library ordinance an assault on civil rights (39) Guest commentary: School choice puts power in the hands of parents (39) Guest commentary: End of Texas' open beaches might be near (34) Fentanyl crisis might send some League City police to the border (31) Galveston park board must stop competing with private business (24) Guest commentary: Texas Legislature should serve the majority of students (22)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.