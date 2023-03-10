Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Dickinson 11, Clear Falls 0 (5 innings)
LEAGUE CITY
The Dickinson Lady Gators pounded out 12 hits while limiting the Clear Falls Knights to just three in a run-rule road victory Friday night.
Dickinson scored in each of the game’s five innings, starting hot with a three-run top of the first and finishing strong with a four-run top of the fifth.
Leading the Lady Gators’ offensive onslaught were Lilly McCafferty (2-for-4, four RBIs, two runs, one triple), Kadence Williams (4-for-4, one RBI, two doubles), Kayden Henry (2-for-3, three runs, three steals) and Daniella Rios (2-for-4, two RBIs).
Williams struck out 11 batters and walked none in her five-inning shutout victory in the circle.
Caitlyn Foster was a bright spot for the Knights, going 2-for-2.
Dickinson returns to action 6:30 p.m. Monday at home for a key District 24-6A matchup against Brazoswood. Clear Falls has a bye Monday before a road trip to Brazoswood at 6:30 p.m. March 21.
Other score:
Brazoswood 6, Clear Springs 0
Bye: Clear Creek
DISTRICT 18-5A
Texas City 10, Ball High 0 (5 innings)
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Lady Stings bounced back from a tough district loss at La Porte in a big way Friday night with a run-rule home win over the Ball High Lady Tors.
Leading the Lady Stings’ offense was Kassidy Dressman (3-for-3, three RBIs), who was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle; along with Trinitey Spencer (3-for-4, home run, two RBIs) and Emili Garza (1-for-3, triple, four RBIs).
Yasmin Stewart tossed the complete-game shutout with four strikeouts.
Texas City (2-1 in District 18-5A) is back at it 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Angleton (0-2). Ball High (0-3) will try to bounce back 1 p.m. Tuesday at home against Manvel (1-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.