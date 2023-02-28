Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Dickinson 11, Clear Springs 9
DICKINSON
In a wild, back-and-forth contest to open district play Tuesday night in Dickinson, the Lady Gators held on for a big win over the Clear Springs Chargers.
Dickinson answered a Clear Springs run in the top of the first inning with three runs in the bottom half of the frame, and when the Chargers tied the game 3-3 in the top of the third, the Lady Gators fired back with three more runs in the bottom of the third and three more in the bottom of the fourth for good measure.
Clear Springs rallied with five runs in the top of the fifth to cut Dickinson’s lead from 9-3 to 9-8, but the Lady Gators padded their lead to 10-8 in the bottom of the fifth before the teams exchanged a run apiece in the sixth inning.
In a 12-hit game for Dickinson, finishing with multi-hit efforts were Kayden Henry (3-for-4, four runs, one RBI), Daniella Rios (2-for-2, one RBI), Lilly McCafferty (2-for-4) and Alayna Edison (2-for-4). Kadence Williams and Alejandra Davila each had two RBIs for the Lady Gators.
Leading the Chargers, who also banged out 12 hits, were Emma King (4-for-4, three runs, three steals), Eryn Polite (2-for-3, four RBIs, one run), Anna Soles (3-for-4, one RBI) and Alana Strever (2-for-3, one RBI, one run).
Dickinson will have an extended layoff from district play, returning to action March 10 at Clear Falls. Clear Springs will look to bounce back in the district standings 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday at home against Clear Falls.
Clear Brook 7, Clear Falls 5
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Falls Knights lost an early 3-1 lead for good in the top of the seventh inning, and a bottom of the seventh rally fell short in Tuesday night’s district opener at home against Clear Brook.
Tied 3-3 going into the final frame, a four-run top of the seventh put the Wolverines ahead 7-3. Clear Falls put two runs on the board in the bottom half of the inning, but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Standouts for the Knights in the game were Riley Barnes (2-for-4, three RBIs, one run), Presley Alaniz (2-for-4, one RBI), Brynn Glidewell (2-for-4) and Payton Eubanks (2-for-4, one run).
Clear Falls will look to shake off the loss in its return to district action 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday at Clear Springs.
Other score:
Brazoswood 9, Clear Creek 0
DISTRICT 18-5A
Santa Fe 3, La Porte 0
SANTA FE
Led by a complete game, one-hit shutout tossed by Sidne Peters, the Santa Fe Lady Indians picked up a nice win over La Porte in their district opener at home Tuesday night.
Peters fanned 16 La Porte batters, while surrendering just one walk in the win.
Jaiden Cooper powered the Lady Indians’ offense with two RBIs on 2-for-3 hitting.
Up next in district for Santa Fe is a trip to the island to face Ball High at 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday.
Friendswood 11, Ball High 0 (6 innings)
FRIENDSWOOD
Janelle Wilson tossed a no-hitter and drove in five runs on 3 of 4 hitting to lead the Friendswood Lady Mustangs to a district-opening home win over the Ball High Lady Tors on Tuesday night.
Friendswood cranked out eight extra-base hits with two doubles from Wilson, a solo home run from Baileigh Burtis (2-for-3), a triple and a double from Charleigh Esparza (2-for-4, two RBIs), and a double apiece from Lanie Schaeffer and Chloe Aldrich. Nevaeh Cason also had a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4.
Both teams get back into the district fray 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday, as Friendswood makes the trip to Angleton and Ball High hosts Santa Fe.
Texas City 11, Manvel 0 (6 innings)
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Lady Stings got a huge statement win in their district opener at home Tuesday night, run-ruling Manvel.
Top performers for the Lady Stings were Laney Vasquez (3-for-4, two doubles, two RBIs), Emili Garza (2-for-3, two RBIs) and Madison Carr (2-for-4, three RBIs; 6 innings pitched, two hits, no runs, four strikeouts).
Texas City will look to build on its early momentum when district action resumes 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday at La Porte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.