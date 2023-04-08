Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 18-5A
Ball High 15, Texas City 5 (6 innings)
GALVESTON
The weather delayed it, but the Ball High Lady Tors picked up their first district win of the season in emphatic fashion with a run-rule walk-off victory over rival Texas City Lady Stings at home Saturday in a game that began Thursday.
Ball High used an eight-run bottom of the second inning to erase an early 3-0 Texas City lead before inclement weather postponed the finish of the game from Thursday to Saturday.
The Lady Tors bats remained hot despite the delay by plating three more runs in the bottom of the third. The Lady Stings trimmed their deficit to 11-5 with two runs in the top of the sixth, but Ball High answered back with four runs in the bottom of the inning to evoke the run rule, with Addison Hopkins crushing a grand slam home run to walk it off in style.
Collecting multi-hit games were Zoey Lain (3-for-4, two runs, double), Adriana Lopez (2-for-3, four RBIs), Kaya Zamora (2-for-4, one run) and Hopkins (2-for-4, four RBIs, three runs, home run) for Ball High, and Madison Carr (3-for-3), Amiya Villanueva (2-for-4, one run) and Liliana Gracia (2-for-3, one RBI, two runs, double) for Texas City.
Lopez (six innings, nine hits, three earned runs, two walks, two strikeouts) picked up the win in the circle.
Both teams are back in action 6:30 p.m. Tuesday as the Lady Tors (1-8 in District 18-5A) travel to Manvel, and the Lady Stings (3-6) host Angleton.
Other score:
Santa Fe 0, Angleton 0, top of the first inning (delayed)
