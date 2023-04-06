Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Dickinson 11, Clear Falls 3 (6 innings)
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Lady Gators emphatically erased an early deficit with a seven-run bottom of the first inning on their way to a run-rule win at home Thursday against the Clear Falls Knights.
Clear Falls jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on a two-run home run from Presley Alaniz,
But, Dickinson wasted little time in flipping the momentum by starting out the bottom of the third with six straight base knocks: singles from Kayden Henry, Sammie Paukert and Lilly McCafferty (two RBIs), and doubles from Kadence Williams, Daniella Rios (two RBIs) and Mia Traugott (RBI). Later in the inning, Jalyn Garcia and and Paukert each raked RBI singles for the 7-2 lead.
The Lady Gators added two more runs in the bottom of the third and one run apiece in the fifth and sixth, while the Knights’ other run came in the top of the third.
Finishing with multi-hit games were Henry (3-for-3, three runs, one RBI, home run, two steals), Paukert (3-for-4, two RBIs, two runs, double, stolen base) and McCafferty (2-for-4, two RBIs, two runs), while Rios kicked in three RBIs.
Gavi Baecker picked up the complete-game win in the circle with four hits, two earned runs, two walks and seven strikeouts over six innings.
Up next for Dickinson (6-2 in District 24-6A) is a district championship showdown at Brazoswood (8-1) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Clear Falls (0-9) has a bye before getting back to 24-6A play 6:30 p.m. April 14 at home against Brazoswood.
Bye: Clear Creek
DISTRICT 18-5A SCORES
Ball High 8, Texas City 3, bottom of the third (delayed)
Santa Fe 0, Angleton 0, top of the first (delayed)
