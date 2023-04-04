Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 13, Clear Falls 0 (4 innings)
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers smacked 15 base hits and got a combined no-hitter in a run-rule road win Tuesday night over the Clear Falls Knights.
Clear Springs set the tone early with a five-run top of the first inning, added a run in the top of the second and then scored seven more runs in the top of the third.
Seven of the Chargers’ nine batters finished with multi-hit games: Anna Soles (3-for-3, one RBI, two runs, one double), Eryn Polite (2-for-2, two RBIs, two runs, one double), Emma King (2-for-4, two runs, one RBI, two steals), Erianna Garcia (2-for-3, one RBI, one run), Jenna Hashaw (2-for-2, three RBIs, one run), Jalise Martinez (2-for-3, two runs) and Logan Kieselhorst (2-for-3, one RBI).
For the combined no-hitter, BethAnne Johnston tossed an inning with a walk and a strikeout, and Soles pitched three innings with two walks and three strikeouts.
Brynn Glidewell provided a lone highlight for the Knights, providing 1.1 scoreless innings with two hits.
Weather permitting, both teams are scheduled to be back at it 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Clear Springs (5-3 in District 24-6A) hosts Brazoswood (7-1) in a pivotal district bout, while Clear Falls (0-7) seeks an elusive 24-6A win at Dickinson (5-2).
Other scores:
Clear Creek at Clear Lake, N/A
Bye: Dickinson
DISTRICT 18-5A
Santa Fe 8, Ball High 5
SANTA FE
The No. 3 state-ranked Santa Fe Lady Indians were tested, but ultimately prevailed over a game Ball High Lady Tors in a back-and-forth contest Tuesday night on their home field.
Santa Fe jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first only to see Ball High pull ahead 3-2 in the top of the second before tying the game 3-3 in the bottom of the second. Then, a three-run bottom of the third that saw a two-run home run from Brooklyn Spencer and an RBI double from Jaiden Cooper gave the Lady Indians some needed cushion.
The Lady Indians added a run in the bottom of the fourth and bottom of the sixth, but the Lady Tors stayed in striking distance with a run in the top of the fifth and another in the top of the seventh.
Santa Fe totaled 16 base hits, with multi-hit games coming from Sidne Peters (4-for-4, one RBI, two runs, home run, double), Katelynn Torres (3-for-4, one run), Makenna Mitchell (2-for-4, two RBIs, two runs, home run, double), Mikayla Pruitt (2-for-4, one run), Avery Duncan (2-for-3) and Spencer (2-for-3, three RBIs, one run, home run).
Ball High’s batters had five hits and six walks, led by a multi-hit game from Reece Cammarn (2-for-4).
Both teams will return to the field 6:30 p.m., weather permitting. The Lady Indians (7-1 in District 18-5A) travel to Angleton (3-4), while the Lady Tors (0-8) welcome Texas City (3-5) to Galveston.
Friendswood 2, Angleton 1 (9 innings)
FRIENDSWOOD
In a war of attrition, the Friendswood Lady Mustangs finally broke through by scoring in walk-off fashion on an error to claim victory over Angleton at home Tuesday night.
Friendswood drew first blood in the bottom of the third inning on a leadoff home run from Lola Widner, but Angleton evened the score at 1-all in the top of the sixth, eventually sending the game into extra frames.
Despite the low run output, the Lady Mustangs finished with 12 base hits, getting multi-hit outings from Baileigh Burtis (3-for-4, double), Lanie Schaeffer (2-for-4), Bella Halata (2-for-4) and Widner (2-for-4, one RBI, two runs, home run, double).
Janelle Wilson was the workhorse in the circle, throwing all nine innings with four hits, one run, one walk and 13 strikeouts in a complete-game gem of a win.
Friendswood (7-1 in District 18-5A) gets a bye from district play before returning to the grind 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday for a showdown at Santa Fe (7-1).
