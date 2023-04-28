Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
TAPPS
O’Connell 17, Conroe Covenant 12
GALVESTON
The O’Connell Lady Buccaneers overcame a rough start to win a high-scoring shootout of a first-round playoff game at home Friday night over Conroe Covenant.
Covenant plated eight runs in the top of the first inning to put the Lady Bucs in a deep hole early, but they scored four runs of their own in the bottom of the first to cut that lead in half.
The teams traded two runs apiece in the second inning, and then O’Connell out-scored Covenant 5-1 over the next two innings to even the score at 11-all.
Covenant went ahead 12-11 in the top of the sixth, but the Lady Bucs tallied a six-spot in the bottom of the sixth to pull away for the win.
Drawing an astounding 17 walks in the game, O’Connell needed just seven base hits to plate its whopping 17 runs.
Finishing with multi-hit games for the Lady Bucs were Madyson Wilson (2-for-3, two RBIs, two runs, two steals), Samantha Almodovar (2-for-3, two RBIs, two runs, two steals) and Arianna Nino (2-for-3, three RBIs, three runs, three steals). Addison Kass led in walks with four, had an RBI and scored three runs.
O’Connell advances to the area round where it’ll meet Hallettsville Sacred Heart on Thursday at a time and place to be determined.
