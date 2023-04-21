Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Dickinson 4, Clear Brook 2
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Lady Gators rallied from behind at home with a three-run, walk-off bottom of the seventh inning to beat Clear Brook and maintain — with the potential to improve — their rank in the district standings.
Behind 2-1 and down to their final out, an error allowed the Lady Gators to score the game-tying run, plating Seally Davis (leadoff single). The next batter Lilly McCafferty then rocketed a two-run double to center field for the game-sealing knock.
After Clear Brook took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third, Dickinson didn’t score its first run until the bottom of the sixth when Alejandra Davila led off with a walk, moved to second base on a passed ball, scampered to third on a groundout and scored on an RBI grounder from Mia Traugott.
Each team mustered just three base hits in the game, and Lady Gators starting pitcher tossed a solid complete-game win (seven innings, three hits, two runs, three walks, five strikeouts).
The win pulls Dickinson (8-4 in District 24-6A) into a tie for Clear Springs (8-4) for second place in the district. The two teams will settle the tiebreaker 11 a.m. Saturday at Clear Brook High School.
Other score:
Clear Creek 13, Clear Falls 3 (5 innings)
DISTRICT 18-5A
Santa Fe 2, Manvel 0
SANTA FE
In a game Friday where offensive firepower was tough to come by, the Santa Fe Lady Indians got just enough for a home win over Manvel to secure the district runner-up spot going into the playoffs.
The Lady Indians got all the runs they’d need in the bottom of the third inning when Mallory Richardson led off with a single, moved to second on a bunt and scored on Makenna Mitchell’s RBI single for a 1-0 lead.
Santa Fe, which tallied just three hits, tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth after Mitchell hit a one-out double and then scored on an error.
Ace Sidne Peters was nearly untouchable in the circle for Santa Fe, pitching a complete-game, two-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts to only one walk in seven innings.
The Lady Indians will have a bi-district playoff series next week with details to be determined.
