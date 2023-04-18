Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Dickinson 2
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats delivered a detour to the playoff positioning path of the Dickinson Lady Gators with an upset win in their home finale Tuesday.
The teams traded runs in the first inning with Kadence Williams logging a sacrifice fly RBI in the top half for Dickinson, and Clear Creek answering in the bottom half by tying the game 1-1 on a run-scoring error.
Williams again came through for the Lady Gators with an RBI knock in the top of the third — this time on a single. But, in the bottom of the third, Beya Rodriguez tripled and then headed home on an error for a 2-2 score. The Wildcats’ go-ahead, game-winning run also came in the bottom of the third on an RBI single from Lilly Longoria.
Sara Tumbleson (seven innings, six hits, one earned run, four walks, seven strikeouts) got the win in the circle.
Williams (six innings, four hits, two earned runs, one walk, six strikeouts) was more than solid pitching in the defeat.
With the loss, Dickinson (7-4 in District 24-6A) misses a chance to potentially finish in sole possession of second place in district in its regular season finale at home 6:30 p.m. Friday against fellow postseason qualifier Clear Brook (6-5).
A win will tie the Lady Gators for the runner-up spot with Clear Springs (8-4), which ended its regular season Tuesday with a 12-2 romp over Clear Brook. A loss to the Wolverines puts Dickinson in a tie with them for third place.
Clear Creek (4-7) concludes its 2023 campaign 6:30 p.m. Friday at Clear Falls (0-11).
Other score:
Clear Lake 11, Clear Falls 1 (4 innings)
DISTRICT 18-5A
Friendswood 1, Manvel 0
MANVEL
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs finally broke a scoreless stalemate on the road against a game Manvel team Tuesday night to formally clinch at outright district championship.
The game’s lone run came in the top of the sixth inning when Nevaeh Cason beat out an infield single and then scored all the way from first base when Charleigh Esparza ripped an RBI double for the 1-0 lead.
Janelle Wilson tossed a complete-game, one-hit shutout with only one walk and 11 strikeouts in seven innings.
The Lady Mustangs recorded six base hits led by Esparza’s 2-for-3 effort that included a double, a triple and the game’s sole RBI.
