Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 7, Clear Creek 2
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers continued to try to lock into a playoff spot as they took care of the cross-town rival Clear Creek Wildcats at home Friday.
Friday’s district contest stayed close, with Clear Springs scoring a run apiece in the bottom of the first (Anna Soles RBI sacrifice fly) and second (Logan Kieselhorst RBI single) innings, while Clear Creek whittled the score to 2-1 with an Amiah Burgess RBU single in the top of the third.
The Chargers got a little bit of breathing room with two runs in the bottom of the fourth (two-run error), only to see the Wildcats claw back with a run in the top of the fifth (Beya Rodriguez RBI sac fly) for a 4-2 score.
Then, Clear Springs delivered the knockout blow with a three-run bottom of the fifth. Consecutive RBI doubles from Erianna Garcia and Bailey Boetjer, and an RBI sac fly from Kieselhorst did the trick for the Chargers.
Both teams return to the field 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Clear Springs (7-4 in District 24-6A) makes the trip to Clear Brook (6-4) for a game with playoff seeding implications, while Clear Creek (3-7) looks for a high note in its second-to-last game overall and 2023 home finale against Dickinson (7-3).
Dickinson 6, Clear Lake 4
DICKINSON
Needing a win to clinch a playoff spot, the Dickinson Lady Gators fended off a game Clear Lake side at home Friday night.
After Clear Lake knotted the score at 2-all in the top of the fifth, Dickinson answered back with a four-run bottom of the fifth, as Sammie Paukert got the scoring started in the inning with an RBI single. That was followed by a two-run home run from Kadence Williams and an RBI double from Mia Traugott for a 6-2 lead.
The Falcons managed a run apiece in the top of the sixth and seventh, but the Lady Gators were able to hang on for the victory.
Dickinson’s first two runs came by way of a passed ball in the bottom of the third and a Williams leadoff solo home run in the bottom of the fourth
With 11 total base hits as a team, the Lady Gators got multi-hit efforts from Traugott (3-for-3, one RBI, double), Williams (2-for-3, three RBIs, two runs, two home runs) and Seally Davis (2-for-3, one run, triple).
Williams was also the winning pitcher in the circle, scattering eight hits and four walks with two earned runs and seven strikeouts in a complete seven innings.
Dickinson (7-3 in District 24-6A) will try to improve its position in the district’s playoff seedings when the team makes the trip to Clear Creek (3-7) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Other score:
Brazoswood 9, Clear Falls 1 (6 innings)
DISTRICT 18-5A
Friendswood 12, Texas City 2 (5 innings)
FRIENDSWOOD
The district-leading Friendswood Lady Mustangs, powered by an eight-run bottom of the third inning, made sure to defend their home field Friday against the Texas City Lady Stings.
After a Bella Halata RBI single gave Friendswood a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second, the game was blown wide open in the bottom of the third with the aforementioned eight runs scoring on a two-run double from Charleigh Esparza, an RBI single from Lanie Schaeffer, a bases-loaded RBI walk drawn by Chloe Aldrich, an RBI sac fly from Halata, a run-scoring fielder’s choice and a two-run single from Baileigh Burtis.
With a commanding 9-0 lead, the Lady Mustangs padded it with two-run home run crushed by Janelle Wilson in the bottom of the fourth.
The Lady Stings scored their two runs in the top of the fifth on a two-run single from Laney Vasquez, but the Lady Mustangs got the walk-off run in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI sac fly from Wilson.
Halata had the sole multi-hit game of the evening, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Wilson (five innings, four hits, two runs, one walk, seven strikeouts) picked up the run-rule shortened win in the circle.
Both teams get right back to it 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Friendswood (9-1 in District 18-5A) travels to Manvel (4-6), while Texas City (3-8) hosts Santa Fe (7-3).
Other score:
La Porte 11, Ball High 1 (5 innings)
Bye: Santa Fe
