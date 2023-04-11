Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Brook 10, Clear Creek 1 (5 innings)
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats struggled to find traction in a tough home loss Tuesday night against Clear Brook.
Lexi Hope went 2-for-2 and drove in the Wildcats’ lone run on a single in the bottom of the fourth inning to provide a highlight for an offense that finished the game with just four base hits.
Clear Brook plated four runs in the top of the second and five more in the top of the third, wasting little time in seizing control of the game early. A final Wolverines run in the top of the fifth put the run rule into play.
Clear Creek (3-6 in District 24-6A) will try to bounce back 3:30 p.m. at Clear Springs (6-4)
Other scores:
Clear Springs 10, Clear Lake 3
Brazoswood 5, Dickinson 0
Bye: Clear Falls
DISTRICT 18-5A
Manvel 8, Ball High 4
MANVEL
The hosting Manvel squad burst out to an early 4-0 lead and held that run differential en route to a win over the Ball High Lady Tors on Tuesday.
Behind 4-0 through two innings, Ball High began to chip away at its deficit in the top of the third with Klarissa Martinez (one-out single) eventually scoring on a passed ball and Adriana Lopez coming through with an RBI sacrifice fly, but the Lady Tors gave a run back on an error in the bottom of the third for a 5-2 score.
Two more runs in the bottom of the fourth and one more in the bottom of the fifth cushioned the Lady Mavericks lead to 8-2 before the Lady Tors plated two more runs in the top of the sixth on a two-run triple from Kaya Zamora, but were unable to mount a full comeback.
Martinez (3-for-4, one run, triple) and Sophia Velasquez (3-for-4, two runs) combined to record six of Ball High’s seven base hits.
The Lady Tors (1-9 in District 18-5A) will be back at it 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against La Porte (6-3).
