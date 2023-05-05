Lady Indians cruise to Round 3 of playoffs, run-ruling Lady Rangers
ALVIN
The Santa Fe Lady Indians scored in each of the first four innings — including putting crooked numbers on the scoreboard in the first and fourth — to make short work of Rosenberg Terry in the teams’ one-game Region III-5A area-round softball playoff series Friday night at Alvin High School.
In the top of the first, Santa Fe jumped out to a 3-0 lead on an RBI sacrifice fly from Brooklyn Spencer and consecutive run-scoring singles from Katelynn Torres and Mea Slayton.
The Lady Indians tacked on a run apiece in the top of the second (run-scoring bunt single, Mikayla Nations) and top of the third (inside-the-park home run, Torres) before breaking the game wide open with a five-run top of the fourth.
Jaiden Cooper got Santa Fe’s big inning started with an RBI double. A run-scoring error pushed the lead to 7-0. Another sac flies RBI from Spencer and a two-run single from Torres brought about a 10-run lead to put the game in the run-rule territory.
Santa Fe’s starting pitcher Sidne Peters allowed only one hit and one walk with eight strikeouts in four innings. Cooper pitched a perfect final inning to close it out.
Torres (3-for-3, four RBIs, two runs) and Cooper (3-for-3, one RBI, two runs) were the standout hitters for Santa Fe.
The Lady Indians advance to the regional quarterfinals next week where they’ll await the winner of the Crosby-Richmond Foster best-of-three series. Crosby won Game 1 of that series Friday, 5-2.
