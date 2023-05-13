HUMBLE
Sidne Peters could not bear to watch, but she’s certainly glad KK Torres had her eyes wide open.
Torres, a speedy Santa Fe sophomore, scored from third base on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Lady Indians a thrilling 4-3 softball victory over Richmond Foster on Saturday at Humble High School.
With the victory, Santa Fe (30-5-1) advanced the fourth round of the UIL Region III-5A tournament.
“I went off the bag hard every time because I was waiting on Jaiden (Cooper) to hit the pitch,” Torres said, “and as soon as it tipped off, something inside of me told my legs to run and just dive.’’
The Lady Indians, held scoreless since a three-run first inning, loaded the bases with no outs in the 11th before hitting into two infield force outs at the plate.
Madison King, the Lady Falcons’ pitcher who had performed brilliantly through nine innings of relief work, then uncorked a pitch which bounced off the chest of catcher Katelyn Bennett.
The ball didn’t roll away much, but it was far enough as Torres broke for home and dove head first ahead of a lunging tag attempt for the game-winner.
Torres knew she was in the clear from the get-go.
“It’s a great feeling,” she said “I’m so glad to be done and go home with the win.”
In the dugout, Peters, Santa Fe’s standout senior pitcher, who’d started the inning with a single, turned away in the final thrilling moments and never saw Torres’ daring dash.
“To be honest, I didn’t see it. I was looking away. I just couldn’t look,” Peters said. “But I saw everybody running out of the dugout and ran out there, too.
“She’s very fast. She makes those reads all the time,” she added. “She’s just a great base runner.”
Ironically, Torres’ speed helped Foster score the game-tying run in the top of the seventh when Izzy Jacoby’s sinking liner to left field turned into a triple as the ball got past Torres, who raced toward the infield to make a catch.
The play made it 3-3 after Santa Fe had jumped all over Lady Falcons starter Alina Satcher in the opening frame.
Torres was also the center of a controversial call in the bottom of the ninth after she legged out a bunt, but was called for runner interference by the plate umpire, negating a Santa Fe threat.
Makenna Mitchell led off the bottom of the first by lofting the second pitch she saw over the left-field wall for fast 1-0 lead. After Peters and Brooklyn Spencer reached base on singles, Mea Slayton made it 3-0 with a single to right center.
Santa Fe then managed only four hits over the next nine innings.
“Was that 11 innings?’’ said a drained, but excited Andrew Whittington, the Lady Indians’ head coach. “More power to the girls. We got on them early, had a lot of momentum and kind of stalled.
“We just kept grinding. I mean Sidne Peters, what a game,” he added. “That kid is unbelievable. I mean she grinned all game. She had 25 innings in three days and fought it off.”
Peters, after a wobbly fourth inning when she walked two and saw two Foster runs score, powered through 17 strikeouts, including four in the final two frames.
“Honestly, you don’t feel it — you’re in the moment,” Peters said. “It was very exciting, the adrenaline was going, and my teammates were out there picking me up. Big props to my defense. A win is not a win without them.’’
The triumph sets up a power-packed Region III-5A semifinal round as the fourth-rated Lady Indians have a matchup with No. 7 Georgetown. On the other side of the bracket are top-ranked Montgomery Lake Creek and No. 3 Barbers Hill.
“Foster is a darned good team,” Whittington said. “We are just finding ways. We got it done. At this time of the year, I don’t care how you get it done, a win is a win.”
