Scores and recaps for Galveston County high school soccer
REGION III-6A GIRLS BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Clear Creek 3, Alvin Shadow Creek 2 (OT)
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats survived and advanced in a nail-biter over Shadow Creek at home in a bi-district playoff match.
In the final 30 seconds of the match’s second overtime, Aliyah Ramadan completed a hat trick for the go-ahead, match-winning goal.
The Wildcats trailed 2-0 at halftime, but head coach Aaron Beck said his team came out of the break rested and recharged to knot the score in regulation on two second-half goals from Ramadan.
Now, Clear Creek will have an area-round matchup against Kingwood, which is slated for 6 p.m. Monday at Pasadena Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Clear Falls 4, Pearland Dawson 3
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Falls Knights overcame a 3-0 deficit to rally for a stunning comeback victory at home Friday over Dawson in the teams’ bi-district girls soccer match.
Clear Falls moves onto the area round of the postseason next week where the Knights face Humble Summer Creek. The time and location of the area-round match is to be determined.
Clear Springs 0, Pearland 0 (Clear Springs wins in PKs 4-2)
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers girls soccer program has been perennially successful, but Friday night the 2023 squad did something never done before in program history.
For the first time ever, the Chargers came out on the winning side of a playoff penalty kick shootout, winning a scoreless Region III-6A bi-district match with a 4-2 edge in PKs over Pearland at home.
Clear Springs made all four PKs it attempted in the shootout, with Jessica Marker, Brooke Thompson, Alex Davies and Briana Flores all on-target to win the match.
The Chargers now have an area-round date with Atascocita on Tuesday at a time and venue to be determined.
REGION III-5A BOYS BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Santa Fe 2, Crosby 1
CHANNELVIEW
The Santa Fe Indians picked up what has been an elusive postseason win with a solid bi-district playoff win Friday against Crosby at Channelview High School.
Following a scoreless first half, the Indians got on the scoreboard in the second half’s 15th minute, and then went up 2-0 roughly four minutes later in what was a key goal.
Crosby ended the shutout in the second half’s 24th minute, but Santa Fe’s defense fended off the Cougars to hang on for the victory.
Up next for the Indians, whose win Friday was the first playoff win Santa Fe boys soccer program history, will be an area-round match against Houston Sharpstown next week at a time and location to be determined.
(1) comment
THANK YOU for posting play-off details! We really appreciate it
