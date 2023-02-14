GALVESTON
Playing on their home floor Tuesday night, the O’Connell Buccaneers survived a stagnant night on offense to edge Bulverde Bracken Christian, 57-53, and advance in the Class 2A TAPPS boys basketball playoffs.
Updated: February 15, 2023 @ 12:06 am
The Bucs trailed by as much as 39-30 late in the third quarter, but a half-court buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Khristian Johnson seemed to light a fire under O’Connell, which out-scored Bracken Christian 24-14 in the fourth period to escape with the playoff win.
Like in their district title tiebreaker win over Houston Grace Christian last week, free throws were a mighty struggle for the Bucs on Tuesday, as they made just 3 of 13 attempts at the charity stripe
“We’re not satisfied with how we won, but we’re happy to be advancing,” O’Connell head boys basketball coach Derek Martin said.
Senior twins Khristian Johnson (28 points) and Kristopher Johnson (18 points) led the way for the Bucs, while Braylyn Johnigan chipped in seven points.
Next up for O’Connell will be a rematch against district opponent Beaumont Legacy, which was a 48-26 winner in its playoff game Tuesday night. Martin said the teams are likely to play Saturday in the Baytown area, with an exact time and location to be determined later.
